KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Opening Up The Field

Published August 2, 2021 at 6:40 PM MDT
Wilderness On Wheels in Park County, Colorado has focused on making nature accessible since the 1980s.

Today on Colorado Edition: After a federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend, we get an update on what will happen next with Colorado renters and landlords. We also hear about the Olympic debut of sport climbing, and the Colorado climbers who will be competing. Plus, we learn how the Americans with Disabilities Act has shaped outdoor places in the last 31 years. And, we visit the Wilderness on Wheels camp in Park County that has focused on accessibility in nature since the mid-1980s.

Today’s guests include KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom; New York Times sports reporter John Branch; and director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, Emily Shuman. Today’s show features reporting from Colorado Edition host Henry Zimmerman.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
