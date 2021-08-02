Colorado Edition: Opening Up The Field

Today on Colorado Edition: After a federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend, we get an update on what will happen next with Colorado renters and landlords. We also hear about the Olympic debut of sport climbing, and the Colorado climbers who will be competing. Plus, we learn how the Americans with Disabilities Act has shaped outdoor places in the last 31 years. And, we visit the Wilderness on Wheels camp in Park County that has focused on accessibility in nature since the mid-1980s.

Today’s guests include KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom ; New York Times sports reporter John Branch ; and director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, Emily Shuman . Today’s show features reporting from Colorado Edition host Henry Zimmerman.

