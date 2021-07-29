Colorado Edition: In Awe Of Life

Today on Colorado Edition: We look back on the history of Black cowboys in the American West and how they helped shape what our state would become. And, we travel back to a time before Colorado was a state to hear the story of a man who successfully lobbied to delay statehood until African Americans received the right to vote. We’ll also revisit our conversation with the artist behind the trail maps found at ski resorts across the state. And KUNC’s film critic reviews a movie that explores the intelligence and emotions of trees.

Today’s guests include: Eleise Clark, a historian with the Black American West Museum; Steve Shepard, a Barney L. Ford reenactor; and ski map artist James Niehues. We also hear a review from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

