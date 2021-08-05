Colorado Edition: Let The Music Play

Today on Colorado Edition: As the concert scene heats back up, some Front Range clubs will require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination. We’ll explore what that will entail and how venues hope it will help them recover from last year’s pandemic slump. We talk with an Olympic gymnast from Colorado about his road to Tokyo, and how COVID-19 has impacted the games. We hear how the rafting industry has made a comeback, despite this summer’s mudslides and wildfires. And, we meet bumblebee-sniffing dog Darwin, trained to work with conservation experts to help increase our understanding of bees and other pollinators.

Today’s guests include: Bizwest reporter Lucas High; U.S. Olympic gymnast Yul Moldauer; David Costlow, executive director of the Colorado River Outfitters Association; and bumblebee researcher Jacqueline Staab.

