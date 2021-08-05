© 2021
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Let The Music Play

Published August 5, 2021 at 5:04 PM MDT
Boulder Theater.jpg
Courtesy Boulder Theater
Patrons sit at tables during a show at the Boulder Theater.

Today on Colorado Edition: As the concert scene heats back up, some Front Range clubs will require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination. We’ll explore what that will entail and how venues hope it will help them recover from last year’s pandemic slump. We talk with an Olympic gymnast from Colorado about his road to Tokyo, and how COVID-19 has impacted the games. We hear how the rafting industry has made a comeback, despite this summer’s mudslides and wildfires. And, we meet bumblebee-sniffing dog Darwin, trained to work with conservation experts to help increase our understanding of bees and other pollinators.

Today’s guests include: Bizwest reporter Lucas High; U.S. Olympic gymnast Yul Moldauer; David Costlow, executive director of the Colorado River Outfitters Association; and bumblebee researcher Jacqueline Staab.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

