© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Uphill Battle

Published August 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM MDT
Dan in New Zealand.jpg
Brad Graff
Dan Berlin of Fort Collins on the Milford Trek in New Zealand, 2018.

Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on rising cases of COVID-19 and learn how Colorado officials are trying to mitigate the spread. Then, we hear from a runner who is blind and his sighted guide as they embark on their longest trail race to date — and learn what message they are trying to send with the ambitious feat. Plus, we hear about a “pulse flow” that reconnected the Colorado River to the Pacific Ocean as we say a temporary farewell to KUNC’s resident water reporter, Luke Runyon.

Today’s guests include Colorado Sun reporter Michael Booth; runners and co-founders of Team See Possibilities, Dan Berlin and Brad Graff; and KUNC’s Colorado River Basin reporter Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • Wilderness On Wheels
    News
    Colorado Edition: Opening Up The Field
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: After a federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend, we get an update on what will happen next with Colorado renters and landlords. We also hear about the Olympic debut of sport climbing, and the Colorado climbers who will be competing. Plus, we learn how the Americans with Disabilities Act has shaped outdoor places in the last 31 years. And, we visit the Wilderness on Wheels camp in Park County that has focused on accessibility in nature since the mid-1980s.
  • pikes peak austin bluffs in el paso county - beinecke library.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: In Awe Of Life
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We look back on the history of Black cowboys in the American West and how they helped shape what our state would become. And, we travel back to a time before Colorado was a state to hear the story of a man who successfully lobbied to delay statehood until African Americans received the right to vote. We’ll also revisit our conversation with the artist behind the trail maps found at ski resorts across the state. And KUNC’s film critic reviews a movie about the intelligence and emotions of trees.
  • Flora Duffy holds banner
    News
    Colorado Edition: Heading Toward The Finish Line
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: we learn about the uptick in health organizations requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and why these mandates are coming months after the onset of widespread vaccine availability. Then, we check in with Colorado local Flora Duffy, who recently won the first Olympic gold medal for her home country of Bermuda. Plus, with Colorado Day on the horizon, we meet the newest state historian and learn about her goals for the year ahead.
Load More