Colorado Edition: Uphill Battle

Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on rising cases of COVID-19 and learn how Colorado officials are trying to mitigate the spread. Then, we hear from a runner who is blind and his sighted guide as they embark on their longest trail race to date — and learn what message they are trying to send with the ambitious feat. Plus, we hear about a “pulse flow” that reconnected the Colorado River to the Pacific Ocean as we say a temporary farewell to KUNC’s resident water reporter, Luke Runyon.

Today’s guests include Colorado Sun reporter Michael Booth; runners and co-founders of Team See Possibilities, Dan Berlin and Brad Graff; and KUNC’s Colorado River Basin reporter Luke Runyon.

