Colorado Edition: Ready For What’s Next

Today on Colorado Edition: In the wake of a newly released United Nations report on climate change, we explore how technology and policy can help turn climate challenges into opportunities. We learn about efforts to solve lingering racial disparities in postsecondary education attainment, and the long-term impact those disparities can have on students’ economic future. We hear about how the loss of caregivers to COVID-19, including parents and grandparents, is impacting Colorado children. And, with athlete mental health at the forefront now that the 2020 Olympics have wrapped up, we talk with a sports psychologist about the unique pressures and challenges that come with competition.

Our guests include Max Boykoff, professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado Boulder; and Steve Portenga, a sports and performance psychologist based in Denver. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel; and KUNC’s mental health reporter Leigh Paterson.

