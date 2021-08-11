© 2021
Colorado Edition: Ready For What’s Next

Published August 11, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT
i-70-glenwood-mudslide-cdot-20210801.jpg
CDOT
This image provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows mud and debris on U.S. Highway 6, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 west of Silver Plume, Colorado.

Today on Colorado Edition: In the wake of a newly released United Nations report on climate change, we explore how technology and policy can help turn climate challenges into opportunities. We learn about efforts to solve lingering racial disparities in postsecondary education attainment, and the long-term impact those disparities can have on students’ economic future. We hear about how the loss of caregivers to COVID-19, including parents and grandparents, is impacting Colorado children. And, with athlete mental health at the forefront now that the 2020 Olympics have wrapped up, we talk with a sports psychologist about the unique pressures and challenges that come with competition.

Our guests include Max Boykoff, professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado Boulder; and Steve Portenga, a sports and performance psychologist based in Denver. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel; and KUNC’s mental health reporter Leigh Paterson.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

