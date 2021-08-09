Colorado Edition: Shifting Our Gaze

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn how the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is taking action against a Weld County company accused of oil spills and gas leaks. Then, we shift our gaze towards the sky and learn about the annual Perseid meteor shower. Next, a climate reporter tells us what she’s learned from two different journeys down a dam just upstream of the Grand Canyon, 30 years apart. Plus, we hear how hiking 14ers can sometimes harm the very trails we rely on — and what one group is doing to mitigate the damage.

Today’s guests include Colorado Sun reporter Jennifer Brown and Inside Climate News reporter Judy Fahys. This episode features reporting from KUNC's economic reporter Matt Bloom and AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone.

