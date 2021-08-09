© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Shifting Our Gaze

Published August 9, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT
mount_elbert_14er_2009_david_herrera_cc-by.jpg
David Herrera
/
CC BY 2.0
Horses graze near Mount Elbert, photographed in 2009.

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn how the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is taking action against a Weld County company accused of oil spills and gas leaks. Then, we shift our gaze towards the sky and learn about the annual Perseid meteor shower. Next, a climate reporter tells us what she’s learned from two different journeys down a dam just upstream of the Grand Canyon, 30 years apart. Plus, we hear how hiking 14ers can sometimes harm the very trails we rely on — and what one group is doing to mitigate the damage.

Today’s guests include Colorado Sun reporter Jennifer Brown and Inside Climate News reporter Judy Fahys. This episode features reporting from KUNC's economic reporter Matt Bloom and AAAS Mass Media fellow Ashley Piccone.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • Boulder Theater.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Let The Music Play
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: As the concert scene heats back up, some Front Range clubs will require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination. We’ll explore what that will entail and how venues hope it will help them recover from last year’s pandemic slump. We talk with an Olympic gymnast from Colorado about his road to Tokyo, and how COVID-19 has impacted the games. We hear how the rafting industry has made a comeback, despite this summer’s mudslides and wildfires. And, we meet bumblebee-sniffing dog Darwin, trained to work with conservation experts to help increase our understanding of bees and other pollinators.
  • DSC_0678.JPG
    News
    Colorado Edition: One's Own Way
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the latest COVID-19 health and safety guidance and its influence on how school districts are envisioning the year ahead. We also hear about a team of homebuilders in Northern Colorado that's exploring shipping containers as an affordable housing solution. We’ll visit a class in Denver that’s teaching children about a newly popular, cutting-edge technology. And we investigate the consequences of how crime is reported, both by police departments and news organizations.
  • Dan in New Zealand.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Uphill Battle
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on rising cases of COVID-19 and learn how Colorado officials are trying to mitigate the spread. Then, we hear from a runner who is blind and his sighted guide as they embark on their longest trail race to date. Plus, we hear about a “pulse flow” that reconnected the Colorado River to the Pacific Ocean as we say a temporary farewell to KUNC’s resident water reporter, Luke Runyon.
Load More