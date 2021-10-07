© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Accessibility in the great outdoors; rebuilding Grand Lake; the role of identity in food journalism

Published October 7, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT
Wilderness On Wheels
Henry Zimmerman
/
KUNC
Wilderness On Wheels in Park County, Colorado has focused on making nature accessible since the 1980s.

When the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, the legislation didn't necessarily address making recreation areas more accessible for people with disabilities. KUNC’s Henry Zimmerman spoke with the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, Emily Shuman, to learn about progress over the last 31 years. He also took us to a camp in Park County that has been working to address accessibility in the environment since the mid-1980s.

The mountain community of Grand Lake has been receiving tens of millions of dollars in state and federal money after last year’s deadly wildfire season. But as KUNC’s Scott Franz reported, many residents are still traumatized and pursuing their own methods of recovery.

5280 Magazine, based in Denver, is known for its coverage of Colorado’s culture and food scene. For the first time, an Asian American woman is at the helm of the magazine’s dining coverage. Back in May, KUNC’s Tess Novotny spoke to food editor Patricia Kaowthumrong to learn more about the role of identity in food journalism.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.
 
Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionAmericans with Disabilities ActFood & Food CultureWildfires
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
See stories by Colorado Edition