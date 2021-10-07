Colorado Edition: Accessibility in the great outdoors; rebuilding Grand Lake; the role of identity in food journalism

When the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, the legislation didn't necessarily address making recreation areas more accessible for people with disabilities. KUNC’s Henry Zimmerman spoke with the director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center, Emily Shuman , to learn about progress over the last 31 years. He also took us to a camp in Park County that has been working to address accessibility in the environment since the mid-1980s.

The mountain community of Grand Lake has been receiving tens of millions of dollars in state and federal money after last year’s deadly wildfire season. But as KUNC’s Scott Franz reported, many residents are still traumatized and pursuing their own methods of recovery.

5280 Magazine, based in Denver, is known for its coverage of Colorado’s culture and food scene. For the first time, an Asian American woman is at the helm of the magazine’s dining coverage. Back in May, KUNC’s Tess Novotny spoke to food editor Patricia Kaowthumrong to learn more about the role of identity in food journalism.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy ). Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.



Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!