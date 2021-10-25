Colorado Edition: Winter water forecast; Proposition 120; increase in SNAP benefits

After a hot, dry summer in the West, many are hoping for a wet winter, but even a few snowy months won’t be enough to mitigate the damage from more than two decades of drought. KUNC’s Alex Hager visited Steamboat Springs to learn more about what residents and climatologists are expecting in this winter’s forecast.

Election Day is next Tuesday, and in addition to a slew of various local races, Colorado voters are facing three statewide ballot questions. KUNC’s Scott Franz tells us why one of those questions, Proposition 120, is pitting conservatives, educators and state lawmakers against one another.

On Oct. 1, Coloradans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, saw a 21% increase in their monthly benefits. Division director for food and energy for the Colorado Department of Human Services, Karla Maraccini , and social worker and SNAP recipient and advocate, Janelle Jenkins , tell us why this increase is so important.

