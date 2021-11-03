© 2021
2021 COLORADO ELECTION LIVE RESULTS »
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

2021 election results: Statewide measures fail, union-backed school board candidates win, municipal housing questions pass

Published November 3, 2021 at 2:38 PM MDT
Election 2021 Voting Explainer
David Zalubowski/AP
AP
Early ballots wait to be processed by election judges in the Jefferson County elections division, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Golden, Colorado.

Colorado’s 2021 coordinated election is over.

This year, Coloradans voted on three statewide ballot measures, as well as a host of local questions. We explore some of the results of Tuesday’s election, including why none of the statewide proposals gained the necessary voter support, with KUNC Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz, Colorado Municipal League executive director Kevin Bommer and Chalkbeat Colorado bureau chief Erica Meltzer.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado Edition2021 Statewide Ballot2021 Election
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
