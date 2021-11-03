2021 election results: Statewide measures fail, union-backed school board candidates win, municipal housing questions pass
Colorado’s 2021 coordinated election is over.
This year, Coloradans voted on three statewide ballot measures, as well as a host of local questions. We explore some of the results of Tuesday’s election, including why none of the statewide proposals gained the necessary voter support, with KUNC Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz, Colorado Municipal League executive director Kevin Bommer and Chalkbeat Colorado bureau chief Erica Meltzer.