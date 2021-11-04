Colorado Edition: COVID-19 case increase; trauma-informed curriculum; photography through a trans lens

COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, and hospitals now have authority to turn away patients if they reach capacity. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna tells us why Colorado has some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the country.

Colorado now requires behavioral health training for current and aspiring teachers so that educators can better recognize when students might be experiencing trauma. But according to KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel, one university has already been incorporating trauma-informed practices into their curriculum for some time.

When 16-year-old Paonia resident Apollo Rodriquez came out as transgender last May, he was also interning with a photographer. He tells us about capturing his transition in a photo essay and coming out as trans in a rural community.