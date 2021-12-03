Sixth Circuit Court considers lawsuit against OSHA's vaccine mandate
Last month, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced an emergency temporary standard mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees at companies with more than 100 workers. The mandate was challenged by numerous lawsuits, which were consolidated into a single case that is now being heard by the Sixth Circuit court. The court’s decision is expected to come down in a matter of weeks. BizWest reporter Tommy Wood told us how it may impact Colorado businesses.