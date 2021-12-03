© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Sixth Circuit Court considers lawsuit against OSHA's vaccine mandate

Published December 3, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST
Virus Outbreak-Vaccine Mandates
David Zalubowski
/
AP
In this Oct. 23, 2021 photo, a sign notifies customers that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at a pharmacy in a grocery store in Monument, Colorado.

Last month, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced an emergency temporary standard mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees at companies with more than 100 workers. The mandate was challenged by numerous lawsuits, which were consolidated into a single case that is now being heard by the Sixth Circuit court. The court’s decision is expected to come down in a matter of weeks. BizWest reporter Tommy Wood told us how it may impact Colorado businesses.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole