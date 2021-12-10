© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

From politics to the pandemic, survey shows Coloradans are divided in their opinions

Published December 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM MST
polis_coronavirus_20200313_SF.jpg
Scott Franz
/
Capitol Coverage

The annual, nonpartisan Colorado Political Climate Survey gives insight into residents’ opinions on state and national issues, how elected officials are performing, and other political topics. The most recent results gauge how Coloradans feel about a range of topics, from COVID-19 mandates to the wording of statewide questions that appeared on the 2021 November ballot.

For more on this year’s findings, we spoke with Anand Sohkey, associate professor of political science and director of the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
