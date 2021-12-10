From politics to the pandemic, survey shows Coloradans are divided in their opinions

The annual, nonpartisan Colorado Political Climate Survey gives insight into residents’ opinions on state and national issues, how elected officials are performing, and other political topics. The most recent results gauge how Coloradans feel about a range of topics, from COVID-19 mandates to the wording of statewide questions that appeared on the 2021 November ballot.

For more on this year’s findings, we spoke with Anand Sohkey, associate professor of political science and director of the American Politics Research Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder.