Respiratory therapist reflects on relationships, trust forged with COVID-19 patients

Published December 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM MST
marilyn.jpeg
Courtesy of UCHealth
/
Marilyn Schaefer, director of respiratory therapy for UCHealth’s North Region, receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine in Dec. 2020.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of COVID vaccines becoming available in Colorado. Last year, frontline healthcare workers became the first group of people to be vaccinated against the virus.

One of those workers is Marilyn Schaefer, director of respiratory therapy for UCHealth’s North Region. She joined us to talk about the year of vaccination, and the role she and other respiratory therapists have played in fighting the pandemic.

KUNC's Colorado EditionCoronavirusCOVID-19
