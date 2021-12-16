Colorado Edition: College attainment rates for Hispanic men; defining drought; Lake Mead bomber crash

Colorado has one of the most highly educated populations, with a 61% post-high school attainment rate. Though 56% of students who graduate from Colorado high schools attend college, that number is much lower for Hispanic men. Fewer than half go to college, a rate that’s less than that of Black men and Hispanic women. Of the Hispanic men who attend one of Colorado’s public four-year universities, just 41% graduate. We spoke with Chalkbeat Colorado’s Jason Gonzales about his reporting on the impacts these disparities have on students and their families.

Climate change threatens to further shrink water supplies in the Colorado River basin — an issue that water managers, tribal leaders, and other decision-makers are discussing at a conference in Las Vegas that wraps up today. But what makes a drought a drought? KUNC’s Alex Hager filled us in.

The Colorado River’s biggest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, have both dropped to levels not seen in the decades since they were filled. That’s prompting mandatory conservation by some of the river’s biggest users. In 1948, a World War II-era bomber crashed into Lake Mead. After several failed attempts to locate the plane, it was finally discovered in the early 2000s, still remarkably intact. But given rising temperatures and sinking water levels, some experts are asking if climate change will finish it off. H2O Radio’s Frani Halperin brought us the story.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling.

