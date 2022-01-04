BVSD is reopening schools for students who are ready to return, and giving space to those who aren’t

Many students in the Boulder Valley School District are due to return from winter break on Wednesday. That's less than a week after the start of the Marshall Fire, which became Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in the span of just a few days. The fire claimed around 1,000 homes and structures, largely in the communities of Superior and Louisville.

For some, schools can be a place to get support and to engage with peers, friends and teachers. But others feel a return to class on Wednesday is too soon, weighing the pressures of academic performance against the realities of dealing with a disastrous event like a wildfire.

We speak with Boulder Valley School District superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson to get a sense of how the district fits into the larger recovery picture, and what students can expect when returning to school this week.