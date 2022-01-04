© 2022
KUNC's Colorado Edition

BVSD is reopening schools for students who are ready to return, and giving space to those who aren’t

Published January 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM MST
Boulder Valley School District Education Center in Boulder, Colorado.

Many students in the Boulder Valley School District are due to return from winter break on Wednesday. That's less than a week after the start of the Marshall Fire, which became Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in the span of just a few days. The fire claimed around 1,000 homes and structures, largely in the communities of Superior and Louisville.

For some, schools can be a place to get support and to engage with peers, friends and teachers. But others feel a return to class on Wednesday is too soon, weighing the pressures of academic performance against the realities of dealing with a disastrous event like a wildfire.

We speak with Boulder Valley School District superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson to get a sense of how the district fits into the larger recovery picture, and what students can expect when returning to school this week.

KUNC's Colorado EditionBoulder County FiresBoulder Valley School DistrictK-12 EducationMarshall FireWildfires
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
