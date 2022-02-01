© 2022
Bringing the Colorado outdoors to the world, one TikTok at a time

Published February 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST
A young black man, Nelson Holland, stands atop a large boulder with a wintry scene of the Rocky Mountains and a snowy valley behind him.
Courtesy of Nelson Holland
/
Nelson Holland, also known on TikTok as "Fat, Black and Gettin' it".

TikTok user fatblackandgettinit is uniting the majesty of Colorado's outdoors with his own sense of humor and uplifting nature in his channel. He joins Colorado Edition to talk about his journeys and social media fame.

You might not associate nature with TikTok. The popular social media app allows users to share short videos which often feature dancing, lip syncing or tutorials — but not a lot outdoors activities

For Nelson Holland, TikTok became a way to share his love for the Colorado outdoors and wildlife with friends and family after he moved to the state about 8 years ago. His uplifting and light-hearted videos present enticing glimpses of nature, while encouraging viewers to get out and experience nature for themselves.

Nelson is better known to his 73,000 TikTok followers as fatblackandgettinit. He joins us to talk about his TikTok and his love of the Colorado outdoors.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.
 
Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
