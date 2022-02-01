Bringing the Colorado outdoors to the world, one TikTok at a time

You might not associate nature with TikTok. The popular social media app allows users to share short videos which often feature dancing, lip syncing or tutorials — but not a lot outdoors activities

For Nelson Holland, TikTok became a way to share his love for the Colorado outdoors and wildlife with friends and family after he moved to the state about 8 years ago. His uplifting and light-hearted videos present enticing glimpses of nature, while encouraging viewers to get out and experience nature for themselves.

Nelson is better known to his 73,000 TikTok followers as fatblackandgettinit. He joins us to talk about his TikTok and his love of the Colorado outdoors.

