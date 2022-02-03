© 2022
KUNC's Colorado Edition

One month after Marshall Fire: Louisville family living in a hotel, battling tight rental market

Published February 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST
Brewer Family pic Winter Park 2021.jpg
Photo courtesy of Bronwyn Brewer
Bronwyn Brewer (bottom right) with her three children, Olivia (8, bottom left), Beaumont (15, upper left) and Madalynne (16, upper right).

Bronwyn Brewer is a Louisville resident and single mom of three whose home was severely damaged in the Marshall Fire. The home was left standing, but uninhabitable due to smoke and soot damage.

Last month, we spoke with Brewer about her family’s experience, and what navigating insurance and disaster assistance is like when a home is uninhabitable. She joins us again to share how recovery is going one month later.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionMarshall FireLouisville
