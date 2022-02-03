One month after Marshall Fire: Louisville family living in a hotel, battling tight rental market
Bronwyn Brewer is a Louisville resident and single mom of three whose home was severely damaged in the Marshall Fire. The home was left standing, but uninhabitable due to smoke and soot damage.
Last month, we spoke with Brewer about her family’s experience, and what navigating insurance and disaster assistance is like when a home is uninhabitable. She joins us again to share how recovery is going one month later.