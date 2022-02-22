New Louisville recovery manager brings experience from 2013 Northern Colorado floods

As we approach two months since the Marshall Fire, community leaders are still working to understand the breadth of destruction from the flames. One of those people is Peter Gibbons, the new disaster recovery manager for the city of Louisville.

Gibbons, who started his new position in January, comes to Louisville with a background in disaster recovery. Most recently, he was the city of Longmont’s Flood Recovery Manager for the September 2013 floods. Gibbons is technically still an employee of the city of Longmont. He is working for the city of Louisville through an intergovernmental agreement that allows Longmont to share him with Louisville on a full-time basis.

Gibbons joins us to talk about his role, and how his experience with the 2013 floods informs his fire recovery work in Louisville.