New Louisville recovery manager brings experience from 2013 Northern Colorado floods

Published February 22, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST
The Marshall fire in Boulder County, Colo., burned an estimated 6,000 acres and displaced 35,000 people. About 1,000 homes were lost.
Jack Dempsey
/
AP
The Marshall fire in Boulder County, Colo., burned an estimated 6,000 acres and displaced 35,000 people. About 1,000 homes were lost.

As we approach two months since the Marshall Fire, community leaders are still working to understand the breadth of destruction from the flames. One of those people is Peter Gibbons, the new disaster recovery manager for the city of Louisville.

Gibbons, who started his new position in January, comes to Louisville with a background in disaster recovery. Most recently, he was the city of Longmont’s Flood Recovery Manager for the September 2013 floods. Gibbons is technically still an employee of the city of Longmont. He is working for the city of Louisville through an intergovernmental agreement that allows Longmont to share him with Louisville on a full-time basis.

Gibbons joins us to talk about his role, and how his experience with the 2013 floods informs his fire recovery work in Louisville.

KUNC's Colorado Edition Marshall Fire
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
