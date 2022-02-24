© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Election security; Youth mental health crisis

Published February 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST
voting_ballot_dropoff_20191105.jpg
Jackie Hai
/
KUNC

Many Colorado election officials say they have never felt as uncomfortable at work as they have in the last two years. They are facing new threats from residents still questioning the results of the last presidential election. They are also struggling to stop misinformation and conspiracy theories. KUNC’s Scott Franz spoke to one county clerk who has faced so many threats, she has installed bulletproof glass.

Children's Hospital Colorado.jpg
Health
New chief of mental health at Colorado Children’s Hospital says care crisis is dire
Tess Novotny
,

In Colorado, a growing number of young people are in a dire state of mental health crisis. Visits to emergency departments due to severe anxiety and depression have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic, and health officials now estimate that as many as 50% of all youth are struggling with a mental health condition. The sharp rise in these rates led Children’s Hospital Colorado to declare a state of emergency last year for pediatric mental health. We speak with the head of mental health at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dr. Ron-Li Liaw, to discuss her role and the state of youth mental health in Colorado.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.
 
Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Related Content
Load More