Colorado Edition: Wildfire legislation; Boulder King Soopers reopens; disaster recovery management in Louisville

In the wake of the Marshall Fire, the state’s most destructive wildfire, Colorado lawmakers introduced a slate of bills related to wildfires and their impact. The focus on wildfires at the state capitol isn’t new; just last year lawmakers spent the most money they have so far in an effort to prevent blazes like the 2020 Cameron Peak Fire. To dig into what lawmakers are hoping to accomplish this session, we speak with KUNC’s state Capitol reporter Scott Franz.

Almost one year after 10 people were killed at a grocery store in Boulder, that building has been redesigned and is now reopened for shoppers. As KUNC’s Leigh Paterson reports, despite what happened there, the return of King Soopers is a positive moment for a community that’s been dealing with disaster after disaster.

And as we approach two months since the Marshall Fire, community leaders are still working to understand the breadth of destruction from the flames. One of those people is Peter Gibbons, the new disaster recovery manager for the city of Louisville. We speak with Gibbons about his role, and how his experience with the September 2013 floods informs his fire recovery work in Louisville.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

