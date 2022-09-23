Colorado Edition: Updates on the Clear Creek County police shooting; water scarcity in the Mountain West

Featured Segments

Updates on Clear Creek County police shooting: The parents of a young man shot and killed by police in Clear Creek County in June are demanding answers and accountability. Boulder resident Christian Glass, a 22-year-old white man, died near Silver Plume after calling 911 when his car got stuck on the side of the road. A warning for listeners, this story contains descriptions of violence and audio that may be disturbing. KUNC Reporter Leigh Paterson spoke with KUNC host Beau Baker about the latest developments.

Water scarcity in Nevada: Few things are more valuable to a farmer in the West than water. And when there’s not enough to go around, figuring out whose use matters the most can lead to heated arguments. In rural Nevada, a shrinking aquifer forced one ranching community to grapple with water scarcity in a real way. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel has more on what they decided to do.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of water in the West, produced by the Mountain West News Bureau and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

Checking in with the Colorado Sun: We caught up with our colleagues at the Colorado Sun this week to find out what stories are crossing their reporting desks. Sun editor Larry Rickman joined KUNC's Beau Baker to talk through some of the news they're following.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!