KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Colorado's secret ballot system, and solutions for youth mental health

By Yoselin Meza Miranda
Published January 27, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST
Posters promoting Colorado’s free student therapy program hang on a door at Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins. Many staff agree that schools need more resources to meet the mental health needs of students.

Controversy around Colorado's secret ballot system: Government transparency advocates want Colorado lawmakers to stop using a secret ballot system that is quietly killing bills at the statehouse. But lawmakers are continuing to defend the practice. And as KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has found, they’re considering using it again this spring.

Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal
Scott Franz

Local solutions to a youth mental health epidemic: Colorado kids are in crisis. They’re suffering from high levels of anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm. Pandemic-era stressors and isolation only worsened mental health issues. As part of KUNC’s new series on childhood mental health, Leigh Paterson talks with the people who are trying to help them, including other students.

'There are kids that are thinking about dying': Colorado youth are in crisis
Leigh Paterson

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital producer Natalie Skowlund.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host Colorado Edition and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
