Colorado Edition: Colorado's secret ballot system, and solutions for youth mental health

Featured Segments

Controversy around Colorado's secret ballot system: Government transparency advocates want Colorado lawmakers to stop using a secret ballot system that is quietly killing bills at the statehouse. But lawmakers are continuing to defend the practice. And as KUNC investigative reporter Scott Franz has found, they’re considering using it again this spring.

Local solutions to a youth mental health epidemic: Colorado kids are in crisis. They’re suffering from high levels of anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm. Pandemic-era stressors and isolation only worsened mental health issues. As part of KUNC’s new series on childhood mental health, Leigh Paterson talks with the people who are trying to help them, including other students.

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital producer Natalie Skowlund.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!