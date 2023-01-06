Colorado Edition: The Marshall Fire one year later

In our first episode of 2023 we are looking at the legacy of the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than one thousand homes and damaged at least 150 more. The cost of the fire is estimated to top 2 billion dollars. In December, just before the Marshall Fire anniversary, KUNC Reporter Leigh Paterson produced a three-part series that featured personal stories about the fire. In this first installment, Leigh checks in with a firefighter who was on scene.

As part of her Marshall Fire series, Leigh also spoke to residents who lived through the disaster but are still dealing with the aftermath.

The Marshall Fire’s flames destroyed entire neighborhoods in Boulder County. But communities just outside the fire’s boundary were impacted too. Hundreds of mobile homes were damaged by high winds. In the third part of Leigh’s series, she reports from a mobile home park called Table Mesa Village.

