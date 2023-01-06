© 2023
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: The Marshall Fire one year later

By Yoselin Meza Miranda,
Leigh Paterson
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST
marshall-fire-20211230-hz.jpg
Henry Zimmerman/KUNC
/
Smoke plume from the Marshall and Middle Fork wildfires visible from Longmont on Dec. 30, 2021.

In our first episode of 2023 we are looking at the legacy of the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than one thousand homes and damaged at least 150 more. The cost of the fire is estimated to top 2 billion dollars. In December, just before the Marshall Fire anniversary, KUNC Reporter Leigh Paterson produced a three-part series that featured personal stories about the fire. In this first installment, Leigh checks in with a firefighter who was on scene.

Featured Segments

As part of her Marshall Fire series, Leigh also spoke to residents who lived through the disaster but are still dealing with the aftermath.

Sterling Folden
IMG_6300.jpg

The Marshall Fire’s flames destroyed entire neighborhoods in Boulder County. But communities just outside the fire’s boundary were impacted too. Hundreds of mobile homes were damaged by high winds. In the third part of Leigh’s series, she reports from a mobile home park called Table Mesa Village.

Susan Gibson
IMG_6140.jpg

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Megan Manata. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition Marshall Fire
Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host Colorado Edition and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
See stories by Yoselin Meza Miranda
Leigh Paterson
As KUNC's mental health reporter, I seek to create a sense of urgency and understanding around issues related to mental illness, access to care and happiness in Northern Colorado and our mountain communities.
See stories by Leigh Paterson
