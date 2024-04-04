© 2024
Help us celebrate National Poetry Month. Here's how.

KUNC | By Jennifer Coombes,
Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:50 PM MDT
KUNC and In The NoCo invite you to share your wordsmith ways with the world this National Poetry Month.

Did you know that April is National Poetry Month?

KUNC and In The NoCo are celebrating one of Colorado’s most beautiful and inspiring times of year by asking our listeners to contribute eight-word poems, or “octaves,” inspired by life in Northern Colorado. All you’ll need is your voice, your phone, and your poetry muse!

Here are some examples:

Solitude sought walking high plains in mountain shadow

Highway rush to escape the crush, alpine air

Inspiring prairies, towering mountains, contentment and inspiration collide

To share your poem, all you have to do is record it using your phone in a quiet setting (try your closet or under your comforter in bed) with a clear voice. Please include your name and where you live at the end. Send the audio file to poetrymonth@kunc.org. We’ll be collecting listener poems until Monday, April 15. Some will be featured on our airwaves!

Need inspiration? Check out this poet’s suggestions for writing poetry. This reading from the book Finna by author Nate Marshall may also help you find some inspiration.

