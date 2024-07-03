For veterans with PTSD, the Fourth of July can be stressful. But there are ways to help

For a lot of veterans, Independence Day can be a difficult one. Celebrating America’s birthday comes with loud, colorful blasts of fireworks that may remind them of combat or other traumatic experiences from their time in the military.

Mandy Rabenhorst-Bell, the PTSD program manager for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care system serving Eastern Colorado, specializes in helping veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“We often have veterans who describe, regretfully, dreading this time of year,” Rabenhorst-Bell said. “Sometimes that can look like avoiding gatherings, avoiding fireworks displays, not wanting to be around the crowds of people, the loud noises, the sights and smells of fireworks.”

Rooted in the brain

Veterans may fall back on self-blame when they experience such adverse reactions.

“It's not unusual for people to maybe look at themselves and feel like there's something wrong with them, or that they're broken, or maybe they're weak,” she said.

But Rabenhorst-Bell said it's a response rooted deep in the brain.

The brain is well-equipped to handle potential threats. Take the familiar “fight or flight” response, in which the nervous system responds to potential threats by either attempting to aggressively eliminate them or quickly move away.

That same system, when fully-functioning, can also differentiate.

“When the system's working as designed, we also maintain the ability to kind of check in and see if that potential threat is a real threat,” she said.

Coping strategies

But determining a legitimate threat versus a false alarm is not always easy for those living with PTSD. With the Fourth of July around the corner, there are coping strategies.

Firstly, tap into mindfulness and foster awareness of the present.

“Reminding ourselves, ‘This might be an experience I'm likely to have today. I'm not in danger. I'm OK,’” Rabenhorst-Bell said.

And while the Fourth of July may be a tempting occasion to imbibe, it’s best to avoid drinking too much alcohol or overindulging in other substances. It may feel enticing to regulate negative feelings with a drink–but doing so can also adversely impact the brain’s ability to function.

“(It) can have the effect of also numbing the thinking part of our brain that helps us evaluate threats in a more effective and accurate kind of way,” she said.

If needed, treatment is an option that can help bring back hope and enjoyment.

“Knowing that recovery is possible, that returning people to the experience of a full and vibrant life, is what treatment is all about,” Rabenhorst-Bell said.

Lastly, don’t assume all veterans are the same. Rabenhorst-Bell said veterans are a diverse group of people with varied experiences and needs.

“Folks who've experienced trauma might have diverse reactions to things like fireworks displays, to unpredictable, loud events,” she said.

Veterans and others with PTSD can still have a fulfilling day, even when it involves some potential triggers. Rabenhorst-Bell said she's seen many people who deal with PTSD prepare themselves for the Fourth of July and ultimately have an enjoyable time watching fireworks with their families.

“Even folks who have PTSD do also have an incredible amount of resilience and strength,” she said.

This article was adapted from an episode of KUNC’s In The NoCo podcast. Find this episode and others here.

