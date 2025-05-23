© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
This Memorial Day, the Colorado State Patrol warns against taking a holiday from sober driving

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM MDT
A person sits at a weathered wood bartop with a tulip-shaped glass of beer. Other bar patrons are in the background with their drinks.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
As travelers kick off the summer vacation season with Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers about avoiding DUIs. In 2024, officers arrested 63 impaired drivers in Colorado - the highest number of any holiday all year.

As travelers kick off the summer vacation season this Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers about avoiding DUIs.

The National Safety Council associates holiday weekends with an increase in fatal or serious injury crashes, and impaired driving is a common factor.

In 2024, Colorado officers arrested 63 impaired drivers on Memorial Day – the highest number of any holiday all year.

The State Patrol is encouraging revelers to plan ahead for a sober ride or a place to stay if they plan to consume intoxicants.

State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer says the rules don’t apply to just alcohol.

“If you are consuming cannabis, anything with THC in it, whether it be an edible or something else, we just want to make sure that you are taking those safe measures,” he told KUNC.

Moltrer advises against the tricks people try to sober up quickly. He says the only solution is time.

“Even though you may stop [drinking alcohol or using cannabis] and start drinking Gatorade, you'll still have that alcohol, THC - whatever it may be - there," he said. "There's no guaranteed way other than making sure that you're not driving for at least the rest of that day.”

Fees associated with DUIs can exceed $10,000.

Recent traffic trends point to potential improvement in safety on Colorado roads after stepped-up enforcement rules took effect in 2025. Last month, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported a 21% drop in traffic fatalities from April 2024 to April 2025.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
