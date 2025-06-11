Scientists, local volunteers take part in BioBlitz to catalog plants, insects in Louisville

Tristan Kubik walks up to Keith Helart Park in Louisville with a handful of long, white butterfly nets. His shirt pictures a girl holding a beetle, and he’s donning black sunglasses that take on the appearance of scientist goggles.

“Let's go find some insects, shall we?” he says to a group of adults and kids, with a smile. “These are your friends and neighbors, so who doesn't want to go out and meet some really weird cousins that do some really weird and interesting things?”

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Tristan Kubik's father was an entomologist, so he knew that it was his fate to be one himself. He says that when he was a kid, he was fascinated by insects because they're so much closer to you, practically at eye level.

The group scatters into the woods and grass, waving their nets and bending down to take pictures of things like frogs, flowers and beetles. One boy, Henry Gao, brings up a Rove Beetle to Kubik in a snap cap vial.

“Excellent find, Henry!” he says. “I have not seen that group yet here in Louisville, so I'm gonna just write that in my little notebook here.”

Kubik is an entomologist, or an insect scientist, who is collecting species data as part of a BioBlitz Survey put on by city leaders . It’s where public volunteers go out in the field to document all the diverse species they can find, like insects and flowers, and scientists educate them in the process.

“Bioblitzes have been sort of evolving into more public engagement and science communication events, which is fantastic,” Kubik said. “Scientists have been doing a poor job, in my opinion, of connecting back to the public our discoveries. And discoveries are fun and they belong to everyone.”

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Two volunteers go into the forest at Keith Helart Park in Louisville, Colo. to search for insects. They were given snap cap vials and butterfly nets to help capture them for inspection and analysis by Kubik before being released back into the wild.

The scientists and local volunteers will cover more than 800 acres of natural land as they survey. So far, they’ve already identified hundreds of species – some of which they weren’t expecting, like rare milkweed or a patch of garlic.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC A group of volunteers stand outside Harper Lake across from the Davidson Mesa Trail to receive instructions on how to document the plants and flowers they see along the way. So far, volunteer groups have recorded hundreds of species.

This work is also part of a larger biodiversity survey being conducted by the Colorado Natural Heritage Program , which Kubik works for. The program received $7.8 million from Great Outdoors Colorado to level up statewide data on species through the Spring of 2029.

This summer, they’re working on getting data from 21 counties – including Boulder County, which Louisville is a part of. Those species will be added to CODEX, the state’s official biodiversity database.

“It's really exciting to get in here and see what we've got,” David Anderson, the director of the program, said.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Jennifer Ackerfield says the key to looking for various types of grasses, flowers and plants is to have an eye for detail for the subtle differences. She says these walks are fun for those who like to solve puzzles and find patterns in nature.

Anderson said these data can be helpful when cities make decisions about managing open spaces and wildlife areas. It also helps scientists track rare species, gather evidence and monitor their protection before it’s too late.

“It's our job to take care of these (species) and make sure that our kids still have these as well,” he said.

Jennifer Ackerfield, a botanist with the heritage program, also helped with the BioBlitz at the Davidson Mesa Trail. She found several types of plants along the walk, like Smooth Brome, Field Penny-Cress and Poa Bulbosa.

“It's like a treasure hunt, because you never know what is going to be around that next corner,” she said. “People get into collecting all kinds of weird things. For me, it's collecting all the different species of plants. I just love meeting them all for the first time.”

Ackerfield was giddy during the entire walk, pointing out the flower families and the connections some plants have to insects. She said nature is even better when there’s a variety of plants to learn about.

“If you're looking out onto a landscape and it's all the same thing, like your lawn, do you enjoy that? That's boring!” she said. “We want that diversity. We want to have these native habitats, these native grasses, all these wonderful plants. That's what makes it special.”

1 of 7 — IMG_6326.JPG A bright purple thistle is in bloom along the Davidson Mesa Trail. Ackerfield says it's an inflorescence, meaning that it looks like a single flower, but each little prong is a single flower that's been grouped together into one bunch. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 2 of 7 — IMG_6297.JPG Nancy Fountain (left) inspects a flower that My-Lan Le (right) found along the Davidson Mesa Trail. Fountain has never done a BioBlitz before, but she saw the event on Instagram and thought it was a great opportunity to learn more and enjoy some nature. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 3 of 7 — IMG_6319.JPG The technical name of this flower is Sphaeralcea coccinea, but it's more commonly referred to as Cowboy's Delight. It's a part of the Mallow family — the same flower family as a Hibiscus. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 4 of 7 — IMG_6308.JPG A young boy bends down and takes a photo of a flower he sees. Anyone that makes an observation on an open space in Lewisville during this BioBlitz can add their photos to the project on the iNaturalist app — even if they did not participate in one of the groups. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 5 of 7 — IMG_6302.JPG My-Lan Le holds up a Poa Bulbosa, a grass that has seeds that can start sprouting even as it's still on the stem of its mother plant. Le says it's a pretty effective strategy in dispersing because the seeds do not have to be in the ground before they start growing. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 6 of 7 — IMG_6286.JPG My-Lan Le reaches up to inspect a red plant in bloom. She recently graduated from CU Denver and studied rare plant species, and she regularly attends the surveying done by the Colorado Natural Heritage Program. Emma VandenEinde / KUNC 7 of 7 — IMG_6310.JPG Emma VandenEinde / KUNC

Several studies have shown how biodiversity is connected to human health, wellness and survival – from pollinators that support food systems, to forests that provide cleaner air through photosynthesis. Additionally, humans are far outnumbered. For every human, some estimate there are 1.4 billion insects .

Kubik hopes people will be more appreciative and mindful of the insects in the community, and the role nature plays in human life.

“We believe that we are the landlords and the progenitors and the ones calling the shots on this little blue marble that we call home. And that's just not the case,” he said. “There are millions of lives in this park alone unfolding before us, and they are no less dramatic, intriguing and interesting than our own lives.”