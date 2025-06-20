The Catch Up: Albertsons/Safeway strikes, selling Western public land and your summer reading picks

June 16-20, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Colorado temporarily removes lawmaker information after deadly attack in Minnesota

Colorado temporarily removes lawmaker information after deadly attack in Minnesota Listen • 1:04

Home addresses and other personal information about Colorado state lawmakers and other officials are now offline . Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold temporarily approved the removal of public campaign information after recent politically targeted killings in Minnesota. Vance Boelter allegedly killed a Minnesota state lawmaker and her spouse at their home outside of Minneapolis. He shot another lawmaker in a separate attack. Federal authorities say Boelter had been planning the attacks for some time.

More Albertsons, Safeway stores join Denver in authorizing a strike

David Zalubowski / AP A shopper heads into a Safeway store, which is part of the Albertson's grocery chain, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Denver.

Ongoing strikes at Albertsons and Safeway grocery stores could be growing soon . Employees at additional stores in Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland voted to authorize a strike Tuesday. Workers at Denver area stores began striking Sunday after ending a contract extension. The union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7, wants the company to fix understaffing issues at stores. A representative from Safeway says the chain remains committed to negotiating with employees.

Jury finds MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell defamed former executive at Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems

Hart Van Denburg / CPR News MyPillow founder Mike Lindell walks to federal court on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Denver, for his defamation trial related to false theories about the 2020 election.

A federal jury has found that businessman Mike Lindell defamed Eric Coomer, a former employee of Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, and is ordering him to pay roughly $2.3 million in damages. That amount falls far short of the $62.7 million award requested by Coomer, in part because the jury rejected a number of the claims that Lindell and two of his companies, MyPillow and FrankSpeech, were responsible for comments made by others on platforms he controlled. Coomer’s attorney said he doesn’t expect the verdict to stop broader election conspiracy theories from flying around, but hopes that it will keep people spreading them from targeting individuals by name.

Ted Cooke tapped to run Bureau of Reclamation amid pivotal Colorado River talks

via LinkedIn If appointed, Ted Cooke will step into his new role at the Bureau of Reclamation during a tense time for the Colorado River. He will likely try to push states toward an agreement about how to cut back on demand for water from the shrinking supply.

President Donald Trump has tapped longtime water manager Ted Cooke to be the next commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The nomination, submitted Monday to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, attempts to fill a pivotal role at the top federal agency for Western rivers, reservoirs and dams. If confirmed, Cooke will become the main federal official overseeing Colorado River matters. His nomination comes at a tense time for the river. The seven states that use its water appear deadlocked in closed-door negotiations about sharing the shrinking water supply in the future. Cooke will likely try to push those state negotiators toward agreement about who should feel the pain of water cutbacks and when. If they can’t reach a deal ahead of a 2026 deadline, the federal government can step in and make those decisions itself.

What to know about the GOP plan to sell Western public land

Bureau of Land Management / Flickr A sign on Bureau of Land Management Land in Utah. The proposal from Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) would require federal land management agencies to sell up to three million acres over the next five years for housing development.

What to know about the GOP plan to sell Western public land Listen • 1:04

Republicans in Congress are again pushing to sell off millions of acres of public land as part of the GOP’s tax cut and spending bill. A draft budget from the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, led by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), calls for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Forest Service to sell between two and three million acres over the next five years. Land in every western state except Montana would be eligible for sale under the proposal. A similar land sale idea previously failed in the U.S. House of Representatives, facing opposition from environmental groups and some Republicans. The version released by the Senate involves far more land in more states.

Viral TikTok post of Summit County trail sends vehicles spilling onto roadway, prompting Sheriff’s Office response

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News Purple lupines and yellow arrowleaf balsamroot fill a field north of Silverthorne with color as rain falls in Summit County on Saturday, June 10, 2023.



Acorn Creek Trailhead north of Silverthorne got a lot of attention last week, with enough visitors on Saturday that the Summit County Sheriff's Office had to enforce parking regulations there. The trail, known for having good early-season wildflower viewing, got attention on social media recently. In one TikTok touting the trail's beauty, user jacelyncg said she saw Acorn Creek on her For You Page the night before and decided to visit. She called the view the most beautiful scenery she had seen in her life, and showed her view of flowers and mountain peaks. The video garnered over 600,000 views and 101,000 likes

Switches swiped from semi

More than 2,800 Nintendo Switch 2 consoles were stolen from a truck stop in Bennet last week. The truck driver hauling the merchandise believes his trailer was broken into during a pre-trip inspection. The estimated loss is more than a million dollars. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The Switch 2 has been a hot commodity since it came out. Many retailers sold out within minutes when the console was put on preorder in May.

The best books you suggested for KUNC's 2025 summer reading list