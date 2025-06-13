The Catch Up: ICE protests, water lawsuits and a payout for college athletes

June 9-13, 2025

Each week, KUNC collects and curates some of the more important stories of the week that have aired on our daily newscast. We know how busy life can be, and that it's not always possible to get your news on our airwaves (or from streaming us right here on our website). Fill in the gaps and catch up right here. No one enjoys the feeling of missing out!

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Protesters rally against ICE at Colorado Capitol as police use smoke, make arrests to disband offshoot

Kevin J. Beaty / Denverite The Party for Socialism and Liberation’s “ICE OUT” protest at the Colorado State Capitol. June 10, 2025.



Thousands of protesters assembled outside the Colorado State Capitol Tuesday evening, most marching peacefully to protest immigration enforcement, but with some arrests for vandalism, obstruction and assaulting police. Protesters in Denver assembled at the Capitol before breaking into groups. Many sat on the lawn with signs and cheered as supporters drove by honking. Organizers with the Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation gave speeches. They then marched a smaller group to the federal courthouse and back to the Capitol peacefully and without incident. Police followed that group at a distance.

Top Republican in Colorado Senate resigns to take private sector job

Chas Sisk / KUNC News Colorado Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, speaks at a press conference on the GOP's legislative priorities for 2025.

The top Republican in the Colorado Senate announced that he is resigning from the legislature to take a job in the private sector. Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, is resigning effective Monday, June 16. In a written statement, Lundeen said his service to the state “has been an honor and blessing.” Lundeen said his new job is as the president and CEO of the American Excellence Foundation, a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., but that has a national footprint. He will remain in Colorado as he enters the role. Lundeen has served as minority leader since 2022. His current term ends in early 2027. He is term-limited and couldn’t seek reelection in 2026.

CoPIRG rolls out new ozone air quality maps

CoPIRG rolls out new ozone air quality maps Listen • 1:01

Ozone season in Colorado typically runs from June through August. This season, a Colorado nonprofit has a new tool to help residents keep tabs on where ozone levels are the worst. The Colorado Public Research Group, or CoPIRG, uses air quality monitoring data to create color-coded maps that track ground level pollution. The state has struggled to meet federal air quality benchmarks for decades, and ozone pollution is widespread. CoPIRG urges Coloradans to sign up for ozone alerts from the state and, if they can, opt for public transit to reduce the number of cars and trucks on the road.

Firestone sues Central Weld Water to keep taps flowing

Courtesy Town of Firestone / BizWest A Weld District Court judge has granted the Town of Firestone’s request for a temporary restraining order that prevents the Central Weld County Water District from cutting off water service to the town. Firestone sued the water district, alleging that the district had violated terms of a 1974 agreement, as well as a 2023 settlement of a lawsuit filed in 2021.

A Weld District Court judge has granted the Town of Firestone’s request for a temporary restraining order that prevents the Central Weld County Water District from cutting off water service to the town. Firestone sued the water district Tuesday, alleging that the district had violated the terms of a 1974 agreement, as well as a 2023 settlement of a lawsuit filed in 2021. The town sought a TRO to prevent Central Weld from cutting off water to the town as early as June 5. A hearing will be scheduled within 14 days on Firestone’s request for a preliminary injunction. Firestone asserts breach of contract, breach of good faith and other claims, and “seeks return of amounts overcharged by the District and paid by the Town in an amount to be determined at trial.”

Scientists, local volunteers take part in BioBlitz to catalog plants, insects in Louisville

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Nancy Fountain (left) inspects a flower that My-Lan Le (right) found along the Davidson Mesa Trail. Fountain has never done a BioBlitz before, but she saw the event on Instagram and thought it was a great opportunity to learn more and enjoy some nature.

Scientists, local volunteers take part in BioBlitz to catalog plants, insects in Louisville Listen • 1:31

Scientists and local volunteers in Louisville participated in a so-called “ BioBlitz ” this week. It’s an effort to document every kind of species in the city. Wildlife experts and volunteers identified hundreds of species in their efforts. Leaders of the effort say it’s more than a pretty nature walk. It’s about knowing what’s out there and what’s at risk to help land managers. The local effort is just one piece of a huge statewide survey to catalog all species by 2029.

Gross Reservoir legal saga continues

Alex Hager / KUNC Cranes loom over the partly-finished dam expansion at Gross Reservoir in Boulder County on April 9, 2025. Denver Water is in the process of appealing a judge's ruling to halt construction.

Denver Water is appealing a judge’s order that would stop the agency from filling Gross Reservoir after it finishes construction on a new dam. It’s the latest twist in a legal back-and-forth over the Boulder County reservoir. The judge says initial building permits didn’t account for the dam’s impact on the environment and were issued illegally. The Denver Post reports construction of the dam will continue while the appeal works its way through court.

NCAA settlement puts colleges on deadline to pay student athletes

NCAA settlement puts colleges on deadline to pay student athletes Listen • 0:48

A landmark settlement case with the NCAA last week means colleges and universities must be ready to directly pay student athletes starting next month. The House vs. NCAA class-action settlement pays out billions to former college athletes and sets a cap for schools paying athletes from here on out. NCAA top division schools will have to pay out up to $20.5 million. This includes the University of Colorado Boulder. CU’s Big 12 Conference football and basketball programs are expected to receive the bulk of those payments.

Sightseeing cable car construction progressing in Idaho Springs

Construction is moving along on the Mighty Argo Cable Car in Idaho Springs. The sightseeing gondola already has concrete footings and some support structures. When finished, it will take passengers more than a mile up the mountain and 1,300 feet above the Argo Mill. The project also includes a network of hiking and mountain bike trails. The gondola should open in early 2026.

House approves Trump’s request to cut funding for NPR, PBS

Katie Oyan / AP One of the control rooms at the Arizona PBS offices at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix is seen Friday, May 2, 2025.