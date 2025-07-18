© 2025
City Park Jazz brings the melodies of local artists, diversity of community to center stage

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published July 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
A man in a white tee shirt and pants sings into a mic on a stage in the left side of the photo. There's a shade covering above him held up by white, Greek-like pillars. He holds his left arm up into the air. To the right is a large crowd of people, easily into the thousands. There's a few tents in the back part of the crowd. In the background is a tall skyscraper and trees.
Sammy Emerson Photography
Blessing Bled Chimanga performs at the City Park Jazz Festival on June 1, 2025, in Denver, Colo. The event draws around 10,000 people every Sunday to the bandshell to hear Colorado-based artists perform anything from Mambo to Afro Cuban music.

Dzirae Gold believes music is what makes life worth living for her. The Denver-based artist primarily writes soul music, being influenced by the styles of Norah Jones and John Legend that make a listener feel “held.” But she has a little jazz, funk and Motown in there, too.

A woman with an afro in a sparkly tank top and black pants sings into a microphone, gesturing with her hands. Behind her are more stage mics and a drummer at a drum kit with cymbals. There's horizontal lights behind a sheer white curtain behind the both of them.
Dustin Moon
Dzirae Gold performs at a Norah Jones Tribute Concert at Roots Music Project in Boulder, Colo. She's performed at a lot of local venues, but City Park Jazz will be the first time she performs her full album to that many people.

“It's just a fusion of all of my passions,” she said. “Genre is so hard. As a small-time artist, it feels like a box.”

She’s played some local venues since 2020, but she wasn’t expecting the call in late February to play at a venue like City Park Jazz.

“It was just like the movies where, you know, you get the big call and you have to put it on mute to scream and shake and jump around,” she said. “This has been a dream that I thought for a long time might be unattainable.”

Denver’s City Park Jazz summer concert series, held at the park’s bandshell, has been around for 39 years. It features all styles of music, from Mambo to Afro Cuban.

“This organization has been an absolute linchpin in the cultural and music scene in Denver,” David Flomberg, a City Park Jazz board member, said.

People are in groups dancing on a concrete sidewalk. Behind them is the Denver City Park Pavilion, a tan building with two prominent towers. The sky showcases a faint sunset as the sun lowers in the distance. It is still blue and partly cloudy.
Sammy Emerson Photography
The average attendee of City Park Jazz Festival has been coming for five or more seasons. Some say it's the best music festival in Denver.

The event draws anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 people every Sunday. For Gold, it’s the first time she’ll perform her full album for that many people.

“That I get to step into this legacy for a season, it's an honor,” Gold said.

Fifteen people of various ages and genders stand for a photo inside the Denver City Park Pavilion building. They're all wearing yellow tee shirts with the City Park Jazz logo on them. Some hold blue, 5-gallon buckets.
Sammy Emerson Photography
These volunteers, known as the "bucket brigade," are sent out at intermission at every show to collect donations from the public. City Park Jazz relies on those donations in order to keep the concerts free.

City Park didn’t used to be like this. In the late 80s, it was known as an area prone to crime. Flomberg said residents wanted to change that reputation and bring the park back to life as a family-friendly destination.

Today, the average attendee of City Park Jazz has been coming for five or more seasons, Flomberg said. People call it one of the best music festivals in Denver.

“I think the biggest complaint we've ever gotten was goose poop coming from the Canadian geese,” Flomberg said. “That has been less of an issue.”

It’s a passion project, too. The whole event is put on by a team of volunteers – not by the city. And these concerts can be expensive to put on. Many prominent music festivals in the Denver area — like Five Points Jazz or Underground Music Showcase — shut down recently due to rising costs. Flomberg said their operating costs can reach up to $180,000 a year, and they rely on donations to make it all possible.

A man in a white tee shirt with a colorful Africa cutout on the front, white pants and sneakers runs on stage at the City Park Jazz Festival. Behind him are some stage microphones and some band members playing saxophone, percussion and more.
Sammy Emerson Photography
Blessing Chimanga is a marimba player, singer, songwriter, and percussionist from Zimbabwe. Blessing produces music at the Kutandara Center Boulder, Colo.

But keeping the concerts free allows anyone to attend and hear great music, he said.

A woman with an afro in a sparkly tank top and black pants sings into a microphone. She's on a stage that is blue lit. There's three white cloths hanging from the ceiling behind her, as well as a drumset and some musicians. There are a few audience members in the foreground.
Dustin Moon
Dzirae Gold has been inspired by the lyrics and style of musicians like Norah Jones and John Legend, as she says they can make a listener feel "held." Gold primarily writes soul music, but she also incorporates genres like jazz, funk and Motown.

“Our (event’s) socioeconomic diversity is unmatched in the state of Colorado,” he said. “Every level of income, every race, religion, creed, orientation, color, is represented in a way that is much more organic and is truly representative of what you see in Denver.”

As a result, artists get access to an audience that they can’t find anywhere else – one that’s large, diverse, and eager to listen to new music.

At the end of the day, the whole goal is to celebrate community, Flomberg said. They do that by only hosting Colorado-based artists.

“We're not bringing in national acts,” he said. “We've talked about it over the years a few times of you know, a special act here and there, and we've always got to come to the same conclusion that it's not necessary. There's so much talent here.”

Flomberg sees that talent and versatility in Gold. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gold breaks into the national spotlight soon following her performance here.

A man in a white tee, white pants and sneakers looks out at a packed crowd of people from a stage. Behind him is a xylophone, a sound monitor, and other band equipment. Behind the packed audience are some blue umbrellas and the Denver City Park Pavilion, a tall tan building with two prominent towers. The sky is a soft sunset.
Sammy Emerson Photography
City Park Jazz Festival, as Flomberg describes it, is a "celebration of community." He said the event's diversity of performers and attendees is "unmatched."

“I'm really excited we'll be having this discussion (in) two or three years, when she's playing the Hollywood Bowl or something,” he said. “And, you know, people will be able to say, ‘Yeah, I saw her at a free concert, City Park Jazz, a few years back, and she was incredible.’”

Gold’s hoping for that as well. But for now, she does not want to take that local following for granted.

“I can play a show in City Park and then be recognized in the King Soopers and have, like, a beautiful conversation with someone that I wouldn't otherwise meet because they heard my music and it touched them,” she said. “That feels great. That’s important to me.”

City Park Jazz has performances through early August. You can check out the concert schedule on the event’s website.
Emma VandenEinde
I’m an award-winning General Assignment Reporter and Back-Up Host for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in your backyard — whether I’m out in the field or sitting in the host chair. My work has received top honors at the Regional and National Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards, and the PMJA Awards. My true joy is sitting with members of the community and hearing what they have to say.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
