The Larimer County Fair is the perfect place for ag appreciation

Sheared sheep and blue butt pigs rest in their shaded pens. Some have already been shown to judges while others await their moment before the crowd. Their handlers may be riding the ferris wheel with a corndog in hand, or admiring the antique tractors lined up in the sun. Some are resting in brightly colored hammocks above the pens. These kids are in 4-H and have raised and prepared the animals to be shown at the fair. More than a century old, 4-H is the nation's largest youth development organization and an important part of the Larimer County Fair.

The four h's stand for “Head, Heart, Hands, and Health,” something Maggie Livingston, who aged out of 4-H last year, takes seriously. Soon she will be handing off the Larimer County Queen title. Her experiences in 4-H, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and her time as county queen has helped her step into the role of a speaker and an advocate for agriculture.

“I think agriculture is more than, as my ag teacher would say, cows, plows and sows…It's a culture and a community that everybody can be a part of, no matter who you are or where you're from. You have a tie to agriculture,” said Livingston.

One sheep enclosure features Steeve, a Black Face Sheep that has a little flair.

“What I like about Steeve is that he’s very friendly and has little ears that bounce every time he walks,” says Lillian Brown.

Steeve is Brown's livestock project. Brown has cared for him all year to prepare for their moment to shine in front of judges. Ultimately, Steeve and his little ears that bounce will be sold to the highest bidder. “For meat, of course,” adds Brown matter-of-factly.

Nearby are all different types of pigs: Blue Butts, Calicos, Hampshires, Durocs, and Yorkshires.

“This pig right here is Mr. Bacon,” says Avory Poulson, gesturing to the large pink pig beneath her hammock. “He can be a little bit dramatic sometimes, but other than that, he’s super sweet.”

To demonstrate, Poulson picks up Mr. Bacon's food bowl which causes the expected effect – a tantrum. Poulson said her greatest takeaway from 4-H has been learning responsibility, with help from her pig.

Avory Poulson rests in her hammock over her show pig, Mr. Bacon, at the Larimer County Fair on Aug. 2. Poulson and her dad groomed Mr. Bacon for his 4-H judging. Isabella Escobedo / KUNC Mr. Bacon taking a nap in his pen after a long day at the fair. "Sometimes when I'm walking him, he'll try to go a different way than what I want, because he just doesn't feel like doing it that day," Poulson said about her young pig. Isabella Escobedo / KUNC

For those who may feel disconnected from agriculture but are curious and want to learn more, Livingston said they should “go to that county fair, go to that FFA banquet, and they will welcome you with open arms. No matter what area of Colorado you’re in, you have a 4-H club near you, you have an FFA chapter near you, you have some livestock judges, maybe just right up the street, and they would love to teach you what they do.”

The Larimer County Fair wraps up this week. You can find more information at their website.