The Catch-Up: This month's special session, a new TSA checkpoint at DIA and 4H kids showing off their critters

Colorado governor calls special legislative session to deal with nearly $1B budget hole, artificial intelligence law

David Zalubowski / AP Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol, Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. As a Colorado group gathers signatures to put a measure on the ballot installing ranked-choice voting in the state, Polis signed a bill Thursday, June 6, 2024, that would impose another hurdle for the new system if the measure is passed.

Governor Polis called on state lawmakers this week to return to the Capitol later this month for a special legislative session. The main goal is to close a massive budget shortfall caused by the federal spending bill signed by President Trump this summer.

Lawmakers are facing a nearly $800,000,000 deficit. To fix it, they'll likely focus on closing tax loopholes for businesses. They can also slash current spending and dip into the state's reserves.

Polis ordered a hiring freeze for state agencies through the end of the year. He says these efforts can't wait until the regular legislative session in January.

The special session starts on August 21.

U.S. DOJ says Colorado, Denver are “sanctuary jurisdictions”

The state of Colorado and the city of Denver have been identified by the US Department of Justice as sanctuary jurisdictions.

Thirteen states, four counties, and 18 cities are listed. The federal department was directed by President Trump this spring to publish the list.

It's part of the administration's push to stop what they call "harmful policies" that interfere with the enforcement of immigration law.

The DOJ sued Colorado and Denver in May over sanctuary policies. Governor Polis and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston have rejected federal claims over immigration enforcement.

New pet-sales laws take effect

Two new state laws taking effect this week will change rules around pet sales and ownership in Colorado.

One of the laws bans pet sales or adoptions on roadsides, in parking lots or in public markets. It also makes it illegal to advertise pet sales or adoptions in those areas. The measure doesn’t apply to livestock sales, licensed pet facilities or people transporting animals to exhibitions or competitions.

The other law targets insurance discrimination based on dog breeds. It bars insurers from denying or canceling homeowners or renters policies or raising rates based on what kind of dog a resident has. But they can still refuse, cancel, or revise a policy if a dog has been officially deemed dangerous.

Both laws took effect Thursday.

Ban on “abortion reversal” procedures blocked

A Colorado court has blocked a state ban on so-called abortion-reversal treatments. In 2023, Colorado became the first state to move toward outlawing the practice, which can sometimes prevent a medication abortion from taking effect.

Bella Health and Wellness, a Catholic Health Care clinic in the metro area, sued. The conservative groups, The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty and the Alliance Defending Freedom, both assisted in the case -- marking another victory for the legal groups.

The country’s largest medical associations do not consider abortion reversal procedures safe or scientifically sound. But religious groups said Colorado's law attempted to deny women the freedom to make their own choices.

DIA hopes new TSA checkpoint will make waits shorter

Ed Andrieski/ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP The main terminal building is pictured at Denver International Airport on Thursday, July 14, 2011.

The new East Security Checkpoint at Denver International Airport opened this week.

It has 17 lanes and a similar design to the West Security Checkpoint on the top floor.

Airport officials say the new checkpoint will help with congestion and wait times.

DIA screened nearly 25 million people last year.

Boulder airport names new boss

Boulder has hired a manager for its municipal airport. The city picked Eric Vences in a nationwide search. He'll start the job on Aug. 11.

Vences has a decade of general aviation and commercial airport experience. He recently worked at Denver International Airport. He'll take over from David Ruppel, who the city contracted with in 2024.

Boulder's airport has been a hot topic. The city sued the FAA last year to challenge a federal claim that the airport must stay open indefinitely. That followed two citizen-initiated ballot measures to close the airport.

Both measures were withdrawn after the lawsuit was filed.

Fort Collins government offices appear to be removed from a DOGE closure list

Three Fort Collins federal offices previously slated for closure appear to be safe for now.

According to the list of lease cancellations on the Department of Government Efficiency website, the three northern Colorado sites appear to have been removed.

The Coloradoan reports the offices originally listed include the National Park Service office on Oakridge Drive, as well as a U.S Forest Service Office and an office of Animal and Plant Health Inspection.

There’s no official word on why these offices were removed or what it means moving forward.

CPW exterminating invasive mussels in an Eagle County lake, screening other sites

AP / U.S. Department of Agriculture This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a group of zebra mussels. The invasive species

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently announced a plan to kill invasive mussels in a privately owned lake in Eagle County. The state identified the lake as a source of zebra mussels in the Colorado River Basin.

CPW staff will apply a copper-based substance to the water that’s designed to kill mussels. The state is also conducting extra testing on portions of the Colorado River near the treated body of water to make sure mussels aren’t spreading further.

Officials say they’re not sure if the lake is the only source.

Zebra mussels can spread quickly and choke out native species.

An on-the-ground look at Larimer Co. Fair

Isabella Escobedo / KUNC Maggie Livingston is the 2025 Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo Queen. She has been coming to the fair since she was 8 years old.

