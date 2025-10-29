Forget trick-or-treating. This spooky evening of organ music is a Halloween tradition at CSU

Colorado State University sophomore Faythe Payant walks up to the massive organ in CSU’s recital hall. It was built in the 1950s and has more than 2,000 pipes.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Grad Student Oliver Knudson plays the pedalboard of the organ with his feet. The gold toe pistons help the musician change the stops being used in a piece without using their hands.

She’s ready to practice her piece – Toccata and Fugue in D Minor by Johann Sebastian Bach. It sounds fancy, but she said anyone would definitely know the beginning - Duh duh duhhhh, duh duh duh duh duhhhhh duhhhh. It was featured in the silent film version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and it’s been in several films and TV shows since.

“This would be on a Halloween CD,” Payant said. “I've enjoyed listening to different interpretations (of the piece) since it is so famous and popular, so many people have played it.”

She’s one of six students playing the organ at CSU’s Halloween Organ Extravaganza on Friday. It’s been a staple spooky event in Northern Colorado for 20 years.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Oliver Knudson said "I would see the organ at my church when I was a little kid, and I thought, ‘That looks a lot more fun than the piano.'" Now he's studying organ performance and he plays the organ at church.

The instrument is a lot to juggle. It requires using both hands and feet, and there are three staffs of music to monitor at all times. There are also stops, which are wooden knobs that control how many pipes are being played at a given time. Those are changed multiple times during the piece.

Senior Otto Huffman is studying piano performance, but he decided to take the organ class as an elective. He said the difference between the two instruments is striking.

“I am very used to using the pedals for sustaining sound or creating colors that way, but now the pedals are its own keyboard,” he said. “Even if I'm able to read all the music at once, coordinating it in my mind, that’s a little tricky.”

But for Oliver Knudson, it’s a great release. He’s a second-year grad student studying organ performance.

“Sometimes after a long, stressful day, it's nice to make really loud sounds," he said.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Oliver Knudson is playing Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age from The Planets suite by Gustav Holst. This old organ used to be in the music building that was on the Oval, but it got moved to the University Center for the Arts several years ago, pipe by pipe.

The music is just part of the show. There’s a different, secret theme each year, complete with crazy costumes, comedy sketches, and ghost stories. Even the CSU Theatre Department gets involved with lighting or projections.

“The most entertaining part is just the sheer contrast between comedy and something that's kind of sad, or a very loud, angry piece,” Senior Kandin Theis said. “The absurdity of playing something serious in a very goofy costume is always fun to be part of.”

Professor Joel Bacon came up with the idea for an annual organ showcase. He said the concerts have been “surprisingly popular” from the start. In recent years, all concerts were sold out days before.

“We have the best audience ever,” he said. “I think that's what's kept me doing it for 20 years, is just how much I know people appreciate it.”

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Senior Kandin Theis smiles at his professor in the audience after receiving some encouraging feedback. He is one of six students that chose to take the Organ elective class. He's a math major.

Bacon hopes people can experience the instrument’s dynamic range.

“I don't know what people expect when they normally go to an organ recital, but they weren't expecting to have fun,” he said. “I'm just glad that we can bring a different side of the organ to people...(and that they) think the organ is mysterious and dark and spooky."