Colorado Edition: Some Fast, Some Slow

Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest on vaccine rollout disparities across Colorado. Plus, we explore the challenges of bilingual contact tracing, speak with Colorado’s insurance commissioner, and learn why convalescent plasma isn’t the coronavirus miracle treatment some thought it could have been.

Today’s guests include: Colorado’s insurance commissioner Michael Conway. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC’s state Capitol reporter, Scott Franz; KUNC’s Matt Bloom; Jen Brown, a writer for the Colorado Sun; and Stephanie Serrano of the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. We get production help from Rae Solomon and Adam Rayes. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

