Colorado Edition: Back In Time

On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear about Durango’s COVID cowboys, enforcing mask mandates while staying true to that Old West charm. We'll also travel back in time to revisit the Denver prohibition of 2020 – although it sounds more like the prohibition of the 1920s. Plus, we'll take a look at our changing climate with a story about what researchers are learning about drought by looking at soil, and a conversation about how an increased risk of wildfires could impact the future of Colorado's hemp producers.

Today’s guests include: Colorado correspondent for Kaiser Health News, Rae Ellen Bichell; Westword reporter Conor McCormick-Cavanagh; co-owner and COO of Argonaut Wine & Liquor, Ron Vaughn; and Dan Mika, a reporter with BizWest. And today's show features reporting from Aspen Public Radio reporter Alex Hager.

