KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Back In Time

Published April 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM MDT
On today’s episode of Colorado Edition, we hear about Durango’s COVID cowboys, enforcing mask mandates while staying true to that Old West charm. We'll also travel back in time to revisit the Denver prohibition of 2020 – although it sounds more like the prohibition of the 1920s. Plus, we'll take a look at our changing climate with a story about what researchers are learning about drought by looking at soil, and a conversation about how an increased risk of wildfires could impact the future of Colorado's hemp producers.

Today’s guests include: Colorado correspondent for Kaiser Health News, Rae Ellen Bichell; Westword reporter Conor McCormick-Cavanagh; co-owner and COO of Argonaut Wine & Liquor, Ron Vaughn; and Dan Mika, a reporter with BizWest. And today's show features reporting from Aspen Public Radio reporter Alex Hager.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

    Colorado Edition: We've Only Just Begun
    Today on Colorado Edition: We get an in-depth look at the prevalence of racism toward Asian Americans in the West. We’ll also speak with the founders of Five Points Atlas, a new publication serving the Black community of Colorado. Lastly, we’ll speak with retiring KUNC president and CEO Neil Best about his 48-year-long public radio career in Northern Colorado.
    Colorado Edition: Fixing A Leaky Pipeline
    Today on Colorado Edition: We look at the impact of the pandemic on the women in the workforce, and see how it's playing out for one business owner in Denver. We'll also look at gradual changes in school operations around the state, from how vaccinated staff impact in-person learning to how schools will be using soon-to-come federal aid dollars. Lastly, we'll hear about tribal leaders in our region seeking assurance their perspectives will be heard in future management of the Colorado River basin.
    Colorado Edition: Called Into Question
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore what’s ahead for the changing Republican party in Colorado, which for the first time will be run by an all female leadership team following recent party elections. We’ll also learn about a new bill that would ban paramedics from administering ketamine and similar drugs to people in situations involving police. Plus, we hear about the steps tribal governments in our region are taking that have put them ahead of the vaccination curve. And we check in with a museum in Boulder that is seeking to honor the lives of the 10 people who died during last week’s mass shooting at a King Sooper’s grocery store.
