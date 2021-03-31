© 2021
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: We've Only Just Begun

Published March 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT
Man reading newspaper - 2048x1376.jpg
Unsplash

Today on Colorado Edition: We get an in-depth look at the prevalence of racism toward Asian Americans in the American West. We’ll also speak with the founders of Five Points Atlas, a new publication serving the Black community of Colorado. Lastly, we’ll speak with retiring KUNC president and CEO Neil Best about his 48-year-long public radio career in Northern Colorado.

Today’s guests include: Five Points Atlas co-founders Kwon Atlas and Major Morgan; and retiring KUNC president and CEO, Neil Best. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter, Robyn Vincent.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

