How the latest COVID wave is impacting Colorado schools, and what lawmakers are trying to do about it

This month’s wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant, is taking a toll on schools across the state. Students, teachers and staff, already worn out from the past year of education during a pandemic, are now facing half-empty classrooms and severe staffing shortages that have pushed some schools back into remote learning.

At the same time, Colorado lawmakers are getting underway this month with a number of bills looking to address these and other education issues. We speak with Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado, for an update on the state of education in this chapter of the pandemic.