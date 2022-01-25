© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

How the latest COVID wave is impacting Colorado schools, and what lawmakers are trying to do about it

Published January 25, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST
zaira-talks-with-scott-troy.jpg
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
A biomedical science class at Westminster High School in Westminster, Colorado

This month’s wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant, is taking a toll on schools across the state. Students, teachers and staff, already worn out from the past year of education during a pandemic, are now facing half-empty classrooms and severe staffing shortages that have pushed some schools back into remote learning.

At the same time, Colorado lawmakers are getting underway this month with a number of bills looking to address these and other education issues. We speak with Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado, for an update on the state of education in this chapter of the pandemic.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionCoronavirusCOVID-19K-12 Education
Stay Connected
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Henry Zimmerman
I host and produce KUNC’s in-depth, regional newsmagazine Colorado Edition, which has me searching across our state for peculiar and impactful stories to bring to listeners, always with a focus on empowering the people who hear our show and speaking through them to our guests. I am also a big nerd about field recording and audio editing, my dedication to which I hope serves our listeners who care about audio as much as I do.
See stories by Henry Zimmerman