Colorado Edition: The legacy of photographer John Johnson; encampments for those experiencing homelessness

As we celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans during Black History Month, we’re exploring the impact of a talented and prolific photographer, John Johnson, whose work has left us with powerful images of what life was like for African Americans living in the Great Plains in the early part of the 20th century. Some of Johnson’s work is currently on display in the “Black and White in Black and White” exhibit, now at the Greeley History Museum through May 28th, 2022. To further explore the life, work and legacy of John Johnson, we speak with Dr. Aaron Bryant, a curator of photography and visual culture at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture and a fellow with the John W. Kluge Center, Library of Congress.

Homelessness is a growing problem in many cities across the Mountain West. One potential, albeit partial, solution is in motion around the region. Some communities, including Denver, are setting up their own encampments to provide temporary shelter, as well as restrooms and laundry facilities. For KUNC, Lucia Starbuck brings us a firsthand look at the development of these encampments and how they fit into the longstanding issue of homelessness.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and edited by Henry Zimmerman.

