Colorado Edition: Effort to increase hospital visitations; co-creator of ‘Don’t Look Up’

One of the hardest things people are dealing with during the coronavirus pandemic is not being able to visit their loved ones in the hospital. Many Coloradans are dying alone as the virus prompts hospitals to restrict visitation. Some state lawmakers want to change that. KUNC state Capitol reporter Scott Franz tells us about an effort to allow patients at least one visitor even during a pandemic.

Academy Award nominations were announced last week. One of the films to receive multiple nominations was “Don’t Look Up,” a dark satire about the looming destruction of the world and our collective inability to confront global issues. Nominations include best picture, best film editing, and best original screenplay. David Sirota is a journalist, author, podcaster, and a speechwriter based in Denver, who, along with writer-director Adam McKay, created the movie which has become one of the most widely viewed films of all time on Netflix. David Sirota joins us to talk about the nominations, how audiences have reacted to the film and about the uncomfortable parallels to real life.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

