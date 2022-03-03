Colorado Edition: Marshall Fire survivors navigate difficult housing market; founding mothers of NPR

Since the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 properties at the end of December, homeowners continue to search for a new place to live. But many are being confronted with a perfect storm of high prices and low inventory as they try to piece their lives back together. As KUNC’s Leigh Paterson reports, families are struggling with a challenging housing market and a strong desire to stay put.

The first broadcast of NPR’s All Things Considered went out over the airwaves on May 3, 1971. Over the five decades since, public media has played a leading role in helping open the field of broadcast journalism to more women. During women’s history month, we are taking time to celebrate the contributions of four women who were there in those early formative years of NPR – the so-called Founding Mothers. They opened doors and charted new paths for the next generation of women in journalism. Lisa Napoli is a journalist, and the author of “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR.” Colorado Edition’s Erin O’Toole spoke with her in May 2021, when the book first came out, about their enduring contributions to the field of broadcast journalism.

