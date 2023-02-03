Colorado Edition: A Greeley couple’s desire to return to their home in Haiti, and the Iranian film 'No Bears'

On this episode of Colorado Edition, we hear from a Northern Colorado couple who have not been able to return to their home in Haiti due to ongoing violence there. Plus, a review of the film 'No Bears,' directed by an Iranian filmmaker who is currently imprisoned and banned from making films.

Featured Segments

From Haiti to Greeley: Ron and Carla Bluntschli have been living in Haiti for the past 37 years. They came back to visit family in Greeley last year, but are unable to return to their adopted home because of what they say is the ongoing violence and strife in the country.

KUNC’S Michael Lyle talked to the couple to discuss the situation they find themselves in. Ron says they feel privileged to be safe in Greeley but are eager to go back to Haiti.

The 'ingenuity' of an imprisoned Iranian filmmaker: The new movie 'No Bears' is the work of an Iranian filmmaker banned from filmmaking by his government, though he continues to make films anyway. KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz said despite the filmmaker's obstacles in producing it, the picture is a testament to human ingenuity.

