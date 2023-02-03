© 2023
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: A Greeley couple’s desire to return to their home in Haiti, and the Iranian film 'No Bears'

By Yoselin Meza Miranda
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST
The Bluntschli Family.jfif
Courtesy of Carla Bluntschli
/
Ron and Carla Bluntschli have been living in Haiti for the past 37 years. They came back to visit family in Greeley last year, but are unable to return to their adopted home because of what they say is the ongoing violence and strife in the country.

On this episode of Colorado Edition, we hear from a Northern Colorado couple who have not been able to return to their home in Haiti due to ongoing violence there. Plus, a review of the film 'No Bears,' directed by an Iranian filmmaker who is currently imprisoned and banned from making films.

Featured Segments

From Haiti to Greeley: Ron and Carla Bluntschli have been living in Haiti for the past 37 years. They came back to visit family in Greeley last year, but are unable to return to their adopted home because of what they say is the ongoing violence and strife in the country.

KUNC’S Michael Lyle talked to the couple to discuss the situation they find themselves in. Ron says they feel privileged to be safe in Greeley but are eager to go back to Haiti.

The Bluntschli Family.jfif
News
Greeley couple that moved to adopted home in Haiti can't return because of turmoil there
Michael Lyle
Ron and Carla Bluntschli have lived in Haiti for more than three decades. They came to Greeley to visit family and wound up staying in Colorado longer than they expected.

The 'ingenuity' of an imprisoned Iranian filmmaker: The new movie 'No Bears' is the work of an Iranian filmmaker banned from filmmaking by his government, though he continues to make films anyway. KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz said despite the filmmaker's obstacles in producing it, the picture is a testament to human ingenuity.

NO BEARS Courtesy of Sideshow and Janus films_ still1.jpg
Film Reviews
Imprisoned Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi delivers testament to human ingenuity in 'No Bears'
Howie Movshovitz
The new movie 'No Bears' is the work of an Iranian filmmaker banned from filmmaking by his government. The filmmaker, Jafar Panahi, continues to make films anyway. KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz teaches film at CU-Denver. He says the picture is a testament to human ingenuity.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Jennifer Coombes and digital producer Natalie Skowlund. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Tags
KUNC's Colorado Edition HaitiFilm ReviewGreeleyIran
Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host Colorado Edition and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
See stories by Yoselin Meza Miranda
Related Content
Load More