From food sovereignty to hip hop, Indigenous Peoples Day offers Coloradans ways to listen and learn

Indigenous Peoples Day is Monday, October 9. It celebrates Indigenous peoples of the Americas, both historical and present day. Before the first European settlers came to Colorado in the 1600s, a diverse array of Native American tribes inhabited the area. The Apache, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Pueblo, Shoshone, and Ute all called Colorado home at the time, with the Ute being the oldest Colorado residents as well as the most populous tribe.

The day was previously recognized as Columbus Day in Colorado—the first state to assign Columbus Day as a state holiday over 100 years ago—and was effectively ended in March 2020 when Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill to abolish the holiday and honor Italian Americans with another holiday, Cabrini Day. Columbus Day, originally created to appreciate the mistreatment of Italian Americans, was replaced in recognition of Christopher Columbus’ legacy as a colonizer who paved the way for the death of many Native Americans and destruction of Indigenous cultures.

Today, there are two federally recognized tribes in the state: the Southern Ute Tribe and the Mountain Ute Tribe. Check out these upcoming events in honor of the cultures and histories of Colorado’s Indigenous peoples.

Celebrations

Indigenous People’s Day

A Colorado State University celebration with hot chocolate and popcorn to go around, while supplies last.

Where: CSU Lory Student Center Plaza, 1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins

When: Monday, October 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Indigenous Peoples' Day Showcase ft. Frank Waln

University of Northern Colorado celebrates the day with Indian tacos from Tocabe and a hip hop performance from Frank Waln.

Where: University of Northern Colorado Garden Theatre, 1820 10th Ave., Greeley

When: Monday, October 9 at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

University of Colorado Boulder invites students, faculty and the public to learn about and celebrate Indigenous cultures. Food will be provided.

Where: University of Colorado Boulder University Memorial Center, Room 330, 1669 Euclid Avenue, Boulder

When: Monday, October 9, 4-6 p.m.

Cost: N/A

2023 Fort Collins Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration

A community celebration that will include food, talks from local leaders, and music and dance performances.

Where: Courtyard at Front Range Village, 2842 Council Tree Ave., Fort Collins

When: Monday, October 9, 4:30pm-7:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Indigenous Peoples Day 2023/ Día de los Pueblos Indígenas 2023

A bilingual celebration that will include arts and culture as well as pre-Hispanic food options and opportunities to learn about activism.

Where: Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder

When: Saturday, October 14, 11 a.m.

Cost: N/A

Culture, Education & Performance

Indigenous Peoples Day 2023

An arts and education event featuring traditional dance, singing and flute music along with panel sessions on land access and reparations, Native language preservation, food sovereignty, and ceremony and water protection.

Where: Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St, Boulder

When: Sunday, October 8, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Tiahui (say chi a whee): Weekend of Danza, Bookmaking, and Indigenous Language Workshops, La Vecindad at Mi Chantli

This series of workshops will look at different aspects of ancient Mexican traditions. Workshop activities will include bookmaking, Aztec ceremonial dance, and tortilla-making. Attendees may also have opportunities to learn some of the Mexican language, Nahuatl, and try traditional tamales and tortillas.

Where: 1750 30th Street Unit 22, Boulder

When: Sunday, October 8 at 1 p.m. to Monday, October 9 at 6 p.m.

Cost: N/A, register for workshops here

Indigenous People's Day Talent Showcase

A variety show with poetry performances by Latine, Indigenous and BIPOC artists. Light refreshments provided.

Where: Out Boulder County’s Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchell Ln, Boulder

When: Sunday, October 8, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: N/A, RSVP here

Honoring Indigenous Food Sovereignty: An Indigenous Peoples Day Event

Indigenous speakers will explore themes around Indigenous food history, modern food deserts and present challenges to equitable food access.

Where: University of Colorado Boulder Kittredge Central, Multipurpose Rooms A & B, 2480 Kittredge Loop Rd., Boulder

When: Wednesday, October 11, 4-7:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A, Register here

