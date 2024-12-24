© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holiday light shows are making Northern Colorado merry and bright this season

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published December 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
A little girl dances under a lighted archway in a driveway of a house. Five Christmas trees complete with lights sit on top of the roof. On the garage doors are several stockings along with holiday banners with Santa and Snowmen saying "Merry Christmas." In the lawn is a mixed display of lighted trees, big and small, several light-up round and pointed ornaments, a ferris wheel and see-saw with stuffed holiday characters on them, and a lighted, blow-up dog.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
A little girl dances outside the Bishop Blinkenhaus holiday light show on December 18, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. The show is made up of seven songs and Bishop needs about two weeks alone to program the lights to flash with the beat of each song.

One hundred and twenty thousand lights flash across a small yard at a home in Fort Collins. It’s the Bishop Blinkenhaus holiday light show, located at 2412 Crabtree Drive. It has five Christmas trees on the roof, a ferris wheel and see-saw filled with Christmas characters like reindeer and Santa, and occasionally, a fireball shoots into the sky.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

* indicates required

“My wife likes to describe the display as ‘Christmas threw up on her house,’” Brad Bishop, the mastermind behind the Bishop Blinkenhaus, said. “I have probably the messiest one (display) in the state. And to me, that's just fun.”

It’s been a passion project for Bishop. He’s been building big displays since 2019 and has seen around a hundred cars on any given night.

“That was the first year where my wife said, ‘Here's a $50 gift card. Go buy some lights,’ because she knew how bad I wanted to,” he recalled. “And I spent that gift card and maybe a little more. Sorry, honey.”

Each year, he will intentionally take everything apart and put it away randomly, so he gets the joy of building it from scratch. He also programs the light show himself, with each song taking about 8-12 hours to perfect.

Red and green lighted Christmas trees sit on the roof of a house. Icicle lights hang down from the gutters. Big plastic lightbulbs point up from his yard fence with half as orange, half unlit at that point in the song. There are several rows of green lights laid vertically in the yard. A few lighted Christmas trees in red and green sit in the yard. In the background are lighted arches over the driveway. A man stands on the road and looks at the display.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Brad Bishop stands from the road and watches his light display for the year. He used to have a very strict rule of not setting Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving, but after spending five 20-hour days trying to decorate his house before December 1st, he loosened the rule.

He says his wife has been “generally supportive,” as long as a few conditions are met. Most of his lights were incandescent in 2020, and they soon found out that the microwave would not work anytime the show was running.

“Ever since that year, that has been a recurring joke,” he said. “I also had to install blackout curtains in the front window because she did not want flashing lights for four hours every night.”

Both are small prices to pay to operate the Blinkenhaus holiday display.

This show means more to Bishop than just providing smiles for the community. When he was growing up, his family didn’t have the resources to acquire many lights. Now, he can make his own show.

“I just love Christmas lights, I love going out and seeing them,” he said. “I probably spent more evenings this month going out and looking at other displays than I have been back here working on my own.”

Bishop and several other homeowners start their massive installations right after Halloween, putting hundreds of hours into the setup.

Further south in Windsor, Kathy Braun and her husband John decorate their home to create the North Pole at Pelican Farms. Their home – located at 2106 Grain Bin Drive — has multiple themes throughout the yard – like groupings of farm animals, cats and dogs, polar animals and more. They also have a nativity scene, a plexiglass pond, and even some random “hidden” figures, like a minion.

Blue lights line the edges of the roof and windows of the backside of the two-story home. There's a lighted two-dimensional train on the side of the house with each car filled with lighted gifts. Behind that is a lighted gold arch and a 2-D green and red Christmas tree. There's green twinkle lights on the fence of the house. On the right is a multicolor lighted Christmas tree with a gold star on the top. There's lighted polar bears and other types of teddy bears at the base of the tree. Behind the tree is a red lighted Poinsettia flower on the house.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Tens of thousands of lights wrap around the North Pole at Pelican Farms holiday light display. Braun said that her family worked for 200 hours and lost track of how much time they put into the display.

Braun said her family has always loved Christmas decorations. One of the unique aspects of their display is that there are several vintage blow molds across their lawn of Snoopy, Santa and more. Braun has driven all the way to Omaha to get one that was nine reindeer and a sleigh, which now sits on top of the arches in her driveway.

“They are very nostalgic to us, because our families had blow molds,” she said. “It's kind of what we were used to growing up. You know, you look in the Sears catalog and you'd see blow molds. So that's kind of what we gravitate towards.”

Her Homeowners Association has been supportive of the longer take-down time, and her neighbors have even brought them meals as they decorate for weeks on end. They store the lights in their basement, in their attic in the garage, as well as their third car.

“John has told me that I can't buy any more stuff until we find a different storage solution, because we are full,” Braun said.

A woman in a white shirt and jeans stands next to a man in a black hoodie and jeans. Behind them are several lighted arches over the driveway with several lighted blow molds of reindeer on top. Under the arches is a Toys for Tots donation drop off box and a minion in an elf costume grinning. To the right of the arches is a lighted Rudolph, Minnie Mouse and some candy canes. Behind the arches is a home that has blue lights lining the edges and green lighted wreaths in the windows. Green and red lighted balls hang above the garage, which has a snowmen scene that says "Merry Christmas."
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Kathy and John Braun program the light display, and they, along with their kids, are the only ones who put the light display together each year. They were inspired by the light shows put on by the Greeley Grizwalds, who stopped doing shows after 2020.
Blue twinkle lights line the borders of the peaks of the home, with red and yellow lights bordering the windows at the front of the home. Each window has a green lighted wreath on the inside of it. The lower roof over the garage has a multicolored lattice light pattern. Over the driveway are several multicolored arches with Santa and his reindeer on top. There's red and green lighted balls over the garage and the garage door has a banner with snowmen that says "Merry Christmas." There's some light up presents and a Toys for Tots box under the arches. There's gold light up Christmas trees on the left side of the driveway. On the lawn are several candy canes out in front along with plastic lighted Snoopy characters, cats, dogs, snowmen, reindeer and more. There's a big blue tree in the center and a white bush to the side of the house.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
The North Pole at Pelican Farms is also a Toys for Tots donation drop-off spot. This year they filled their donation box three times and received $750 in cash donations – all of which will go back into their local community, Braun said.

She hasn’t done a final count, but last year they had around 63,000 lights and she knows there’s even more this year. Despite this, she said her electricity bill doesn’t see too much of a spike.

“It actually doesn’t increase too horribly bad,” she said. “I won't put a number out there, because this is really our gift to the community. It's not a burden.”

Both Bishop and Braun said they were deeply grateful for the Greeley Grizwalds holiday light show by Mike and Tami Medhurst, which stopped doing shows after 2020. The trees on Bishop’s roof came from them, as did the spinning bumper cars at Braun’s house.

“Greeley Griswolds were a huge inspiration to us, because since we moved to Colorado, you know, 12-14 years ago, we'd always gone to their house,” she said. “So we kind of enjoyed that, aspired to that.”

She sees her house as part of the spirit of the holidays. She said the motivation that keeps her family going is all the happy squeals she can hear out of car windows passing by.

“I hope that we become part of their traditions, things that when you grow up as a kid, you look back and say, ‘You remember that one house that we always used to go to?’” she said.

But more than anything else, Braun hopes it fills the hearts of those who need it.

“A woman came last year who had just lost her husband, and this brought her joy,” she said. “I think Christmas lights are just a pure form of joy, and it brings back memories. You're creating memories. And it's just, I don't know, it's special.”

The Bishop Blinkenhaus show starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 9:30 p.m., with each show running around 20 minutes. That happens every night until Jan. 1. The North Pole at Pelican Farms has static lights at 5 p.m. for those who cannot handle the flash, and the official shows start at 5:30 p.m. It runs for 20 minutes with a 10 minute intermission until 10:20. That will occur every night until Jan. 6.
Tags
News Holiday LightsChristmasholiday tipsWinter holidaysArt
Emma VandenEinde
I'm the General Assignment Reporter and Back-Up Host for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in Northern Colorado — whether I'm out in the field or sitting in the host chair. From city climate policies, to businesses closing, to the creativity of Indigenous people, I'll research what is happening in your backyard and share those stories with you as you go about your day.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
Related Content
Load More