The Catch Up: Tourism ‘malaise’, a look ahead to hurricane season and Independence Day fun near you

June 30 - July 4, 2025

Woman who was injured in Boulder firebomb attack dead at 82

An 82-year-old Colorado woman who was injured in a Molotov cocktail attack on demonstrators in support of Israeli hostages this month has died , according to court documents filed Monday. Karen Diamond died as a result of "the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack," Boulder County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman was indicted last week on 12 hate crime counts in the June 1 attack in downtown Boulder. Those charges were changed this week to include first-degree murder.

Western mountain destinations see travel ‘malaise’ heading into peak summer season

Tourism to mountain resort towns in the western U.S., including Colorado, is getting off to a slow start this summer.

The pace of booking for lodging around 17 destinations, including Vail, Sun Valley, Idaho, and Jackson Hole, Wyo., slowed for the sixth month in a row in May – the longest downward streak since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic turbulence is the most likely culprit driving the hesitancy to book Western getaways.

Geothermal energy projects receive state grant funding

State energy officials are funneling more money to geothermal heating and cooling systems.

This final round of Colorado’s Geothermal Energy Grant program splits $1,600,000 between 16 projects across the state. Larimer County is getting more than $150,000 to install geothermal heat pumps at a new emergency services facility. Hayden, Breckenridge and Colorado Mountain College are also getting funding.

Aid-in-dying law faces legal challenge

Four groups who advocate for people with disabilities are suing to stop Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law. Their lawsuit alleges the law steers people with life-threatening disabilities away from care and toward death by suicide.

The law allows terminally-ill people with a prognosis of six months or less to request and self-administer medication to voluntarily end their lives and was utilized by 510 patients last year.

CSU scientists expect harsher-than-usual hurricanes this summer

Researchers from Colorado State University are predicting an above-average hurricane season. The team at CSU's department of Atmospheric Sciences says warmer ocean temperatures and climate patterns are setting the stage for more storms.

They've predicted 17 named storms and nine hurricanes. Four of those hurricanes are expected to reach major strength with winds over 100 mph.

Dacono and Frederick denied closure request for multiple oil and gas sites

Dacono and Frederick denied closure request for multiple oil and gas sites

State oil and gas regulators recently denied a request from two Weld County towns to shutter dozens of aging wells. They were hoping to use a new rule that lets local governments intervene when oil and gas wells threaten public health and safety.

Dacono and Frederick argued that 42 local wells operated by KP Kauffman should be plugged and abandoned for the health and safety of their citizens. At a hearing last week, the state’s Energy and Carbon Management Commissioners largely rejected their arguments. Regulators did order KP Kauffman to plug and abandon 3 of the wells in question – not for public health concerns but because they are too old to be economically viable.

Colorado fans at fever pitch for women's soccer, as U.S. Team plays on the Front Range

In Commerce City last week, there was a buzz amongst fans making their way inside Dicks Sporting Goods Park, eager to see the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team in action .

The team's match against Ireland comes as Denver emerges as the newest expansion city for the National Women’s Soccer League.

Last week, 18,504 fans watched as Team USA shut out the Republic of Ireland in the first of two meetings between the teams.

Independence Day celebrations across the Front Range

This July 4th holiday, fireworks displays are planned all over Northern Colorado.

This July 4th holiday, fireworks displays are planned all over Northern Colorado.

A few cities, including Denver, are having drone shows as an alternative to fireworks. Combine that with parades, food and live music, and you’ll find plenty of things to do over the weekend. See our full list here.