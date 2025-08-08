© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one Denver used bookseller is 'replanting stories' ahead of school season

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:28 PM MDT
A bald man in a grey shirt and brown pants is standing between two tall wooden bookshelves made of pine wood. They are filled with varying sizes of books with slips of paper in them. He is reaching his right arm out toward the shelf and he's looking at a sheet of paper in his hand. He is holding a stack of books under it.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Jacob Pinkerton looks at the orders list to find what title he's looking for among the shelves in the Aspen Book Company warehouse on August 5, 2025, in Denver, Colo. He said there's no rhyme or reason to how the books are stacked on the shelves.

The Aspen Book Company warehouse kind of looks like an industrial bookstore. It still has long rows of tall, wooden bookshelves, each stacked to the brim. Owner Jacob Pinkerton estimates the shelves currently have around 65,000 books on them. But the books are not organized by genre or author – they’re stacked based on when they arrived.

A man holds a stack of books with his right hand. From top to bottom, there's a thin black book that reads in white lettering "Progressive Bass by Gary Turner and Brenton White." Underneath that is a thicker black book that reads "Fisher, Evidence, 4th Ed., Federal Rules of Evidence, 2024 Statutory and Case Supp" in red lettering. Then there's a thicker black novel with a little blue sea photo on it. It says in white lettering "Chasing Midnight, The New York Times Bestseller." In yellow lettering it reads "Randy Wayne White." Underneath that is a thin brown book that reads in white lettering "Study Guide, Uninvited, TerKeurst." Underneath that is a bright orange book that reads "Mark Hanson" in white lettering and "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" in black lettering. And underneath that is a red and brown book that reads "Rites of Spring, Modris Eksteins" in white lettering.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
There's a large variety of books inside the Aspen Book Company warehouse on August 5, 2025, in Denver, Colo. Pinkerton said they sell everything from textbooks, to cookbooks, to limited editions of classic novels.

Normally, Pinkerton is working on the business side of things, but today, he’s looking through the sea of books for someone’s order. Clipboard in hand, he weaves through each row, reciting the aisle and bay number out loud to remember.

He stops and pulls out a practice book for Bass Guitar. He moves a few shelves over and picks out a whole variety of orders.

“We got Rites Of Spring, We got Uninvited Study Guide, Chasing Midnight, Federal Rules Of Evidence, and we have Progressive Bass,” he said. “All over the board.”

These books are all used copies, usually coming from thrift stores or other shops with surplus inventory. His company buys used books by the truckload without knowing what they’ll get, and hopes to find some of value to resell. And with the back to school season in swing with students looking for deals, it’s about to get busy.

A woman in a green tank top and a white hat that reads "The Heights Church" smiles and side hugs a bald man with a grey beard, grey tee shirt and brown pants. Behind them are wooden bookshelves filled with books.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Jacob Pinkerton, and his wife, Ashleigh, started the business in 2017 from their kitchen table in Arizona. They moved to Denver after restructuring the business, and they've existed at that warehouse for a year.

“In July, we sold 22,300 books,” Pinkerton said. “And yeah, that number is going up probably 15 to 20% per month.”

Pinkerton started this endeavor back in 2017 in Arizona. He was frustrated with his old job and was not feeling fulfilled. But then he saw a YouTube video of a guy selling used books from his kitchen table, and he thought he’d do the same thing.

“He was working nights and weekends, just anytime he could squeeze in a few extra hours,” his wife, Ashleigh Pinkerton, said. “And then (it) grew from listing and shipping from our kitchen table to a room in our house, and then it took over our garage, and it was around that time he decided, ‘I should start buying by the truckload and get a warehouse.’”

Since then, he moved his warehouse up to Denver – where it’s existed for about a year – and his company processes tons of books. Literally – they get 40,000 pounds of books, in huge, deep cardboard boxes, per truck.

It's the inside of a warehouse. There are stacks upon stacks of books and cardboard boxes in front of a desk.
1 of 3  — IMG_6461.JPG
Pinkerton said they probably process around 10,000-12,000 books a day, and sell around 500 a day. Although they have their own e-commerce site, most of their sales are through platforms like Amazon or eBay.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
Four giant wooden bookshelves line the inside of a warehouse. Surrounding them are tons of cardboard boxes stacked up. To the left is a red cart with bins on top of it.
2 of 3  — IMG_6444.JPG
The Aspen Book Company buys around 40,000 pounds of books, in huge, deep cardboard boxes, per truck. These books usually come from thrift stores or other shops that have surplus inventory.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC
A bald man in a grey tee and brown pants reaches for a book on a desk and scans it. He's surrounded by two pine desks that are covered in books and mailers. Also on the desk is a sticker printer, a computer, and a giant black fan. There's a shelving unit behind him with books and other supplies.
3 of 3  — IMG_6441.JPG
Jacob Pinkerton scans the barcodes of books that have been ordered by customers and puts them into mailing envelopes. The books get tossed into the bin next of him to get sent out to customers.
Emma VandenEinde / KUNC

Each book gets scanned to see if it’s a quality book, and then they’re listed to sell. After someone purchases it, the book is grabbed off the shelf, put in a mailer, and sent off. Anything that the company does not take gets recycled.

Pinkerton says they probably process around 10,000-12,000 books a day, and sell around 500 a day. Although they have their own e-commerce site, most of their sales are through platforms like Amazon or eBay. But he said it’s been successful.

“This is actually the biggest sales that we've had in any of my warehouses since the beginning,” he said. “The customer already has the habit of going to Amazon and ordering their books, and so it's an easy and simple thing for them just to buy from us, instead of somebody else, simply down to the price.”

The business of used books isn’t exactly cost-effective, Pinkerton said, due to the massive market for them and the hoops to jump through of recycling books. But it is worth it to him.

A man in a cream tee shirt and black pants looks down at a desk. To the right, a man with a brown beard, a backwards cream ballcap, and a black tee shirt scans books with a scanner. There's a pile of books in front of him on a desk. Behind the two of them is a giant cardboard box filled with books. They're inside a warehouse.
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
Lake Johnson (right) scans books and looks at his computer to see if they are worth reselling. Pinkerton estimates there are around a quarter of a million books currently inside the Aspen Book Company warehouse.

“Our motto here that we say after every morning meeting is ‘Replanting Stories,’” Pinkerton said. “These are books that have already had one life, and we're trying to give them second life.”

His wife, Ashleigh Pinkerton, said she hopes more people see the adventure and fun of buying a used book.

“There is something interesting and intriguing about getting a book that has somebody else's notes and highlighting in it,” she said. “To see what stuck out to the first person who read this, and what takeaways did they learn from this book? That’s something I personally enjoy.”
Tags
News BooksSmall BusinessLocal Business
Emma VandenEinde
I’m an award-winning General Assignment Reporter and Back-Up Host for KUNC, here to keep you up-to-date on news in your backyard — whether I’m out in the field or sitting in the host chair. My work has received top honors at the Regional and National Edward R. Murrow Awards, the Colorado Broadcasters Association Awards, and the PMJA Awards. My true joy is sitting with members of the community and hearing what they have to say.
See stories by Emma VandenEinde
Related Content