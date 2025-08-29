The Catch Up: State budget cuts, tasting Colorado's water and a new middle school in Weld RE-4

Happy Friday from KUNC News! Here are a few of the most interesting stories from the week of August 25-29:

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

Polis cuts funds to Medicaid, higher education and grants to address $750M budget shortfall

David Zalubowski / AP Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks in the House of Representatives chamber in the State Capitol, Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver.

Governor Polis announced more than $250 million in cuts and funding changes yesterday to help close the hole in this year’s state budget created by Republicans’ federal spending bill. The single largest cut will be to state Medicaid reimbursements.

That part of the governor’s proposal will reverse an increase to how much the state reimburses healthcare providers who serve Medicaid recipients.

Other cuts are spread across the budget, but the majority slash spending for public health initiatives and higher education.

Polis says the plan does not touch funding for public schools or public safety. Polis signed two bills during the special session to protect access to certain safety-net programs.

The cuts will take effect next month. They’ll cover about a third of the budget deficit.

RMNP closes areas to keep recreators away from rutting elk

Daniel Rakes A mother elk and her newborn calf stand in Evergreen Lake in 2024.

Rocky Mountain National Park is closing some areas to give elk space for their mating season.

Elk rut closures start on Labor Day and continue through October.

Areas in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow will be off limits to foot travel from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. daily. Fishing in these areas is also prohibited in the evenings.

Park officials say bull elk can be aggressive during the rut.

And the prize for the Colorado city with the tastiest water goes to...

Alex Hager / KUNC Judges sip tap water at the Rocky Mountain Water Conference in Keystone, Colorado on August 26, 2025. The highest-scoring water samples often had the least distinctive tastes.

And the prize for the Colorado city with the tastiest water goes to... Listen • 4:39

Tap water from Broomfield was crowned as the tastiest in the state. A panel of judges - including KUNC’s Alex Hager - gave it high marks at a conference of water utilities this week.

Utilities from Louisville to Palisade poured their best at the Rocky Mountain Water Conference in Keystone.

Broomfield public works director Ken Rutt tipped his hat to the hard work at the water treatment plant. Rutt also gave some credit to GOOSE LASERS, a high tech system that keeps birds off the surface of Broomfield’s reservoir. The silver medal went to the Copper Mountain water district, and Pueblo took third.

Weld County coroner identifies 6 people who died from suspected gas exposure at dairy farm

Jennifer Coombes / KUNC News A sign stands at Prospect Ranch outside of Prospect Valley Dairy in Weld County. Six people are confirmed dead after first responders were called for a "confined space" rescue at the dairy.

Weld County coroner identifies 6 people who died from suspected gas exposure at dairy farm Listen • 1:13

Six workers who recently died at a dairy farm include a 50-year-old father and two sons.

Weld County Chief Deputy Coroner Jolene Weiner has confirmed the identities of the deceased — all Hispanic males, including four members of an extended family.

Their bodies were recovered by emergency responders at a dairy farm in Keenesburg, about 35 miles northeast of Denver.

Authorities suspect the men died from exposure to gas.

Colorado House, after intense debate, votes to condemn former Rep. Ryan Armagost for photo scandal

Lawmakers in the Colorado House of Representatives, many donning purple, the color used to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault, voted nearly unanimously to condemn a former lawmaker for taking and sharing a picture of a Democratic colleague last legislative session without her knowledge or permission.

The photo was then circulated on social media, leading to harassment and threats against Democratic Rep. Yara Zokaie of Fort Collins.

Former Rep. Ryan Armagost, R-Berthoud, who took the photo, resigned abruptly from the legislature last week in an apparent attempt to avoid a more serious reprimand.

Boulderites petition to reopen Trussell case

A petition effort in Boulder to reopen the case of University of Colorado student Megan Trussell has gathered over 1,500 signatures.

The Daily Camera reports the petition is asking Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser to get involved. Trussels's body was found in February in Boulder Canyon. The coroner's report concluded her death was a suicide. Trussell's family has rejected those findings and claims local law enforcement mishandled the case.

Meanwhile, CU Police released a report this week with details on the local investigation. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with Trussell's death.

Ridgeline Middle opens, ‘balances’ Weld-RE-4

Some students in Windsor are back in class in a brand-new school. Ridgeline Middle School is the culmination of bond funding passed by voters in 2022. It adds a third middle school to the Weld RE-4 School District.

“It does show that we are growing as a school district, and that we're reacting to that growth to make sure that we have the appropriate facilities and accommodations for our students,” said Josh Mallicoat, the principal at Ridgeline.

Mallicoat says Ridgeline helps balance enrollment across the other middle schools in the district.

