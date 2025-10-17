© 2025
Ski resorts fire up snow guns for the race to open the slopes

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:37 PM MDT
A large cylinder with a fan on the back end blows snow into the air. Snow guns take moisture from the air and convert droplets to flakes.
Lucas Herbert
/
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
A snow gun in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on October 12, 2025. Snowmaking is part of preparing for the ski season in Colorado, which typically begins in late October to early November.

The race to open for ski season is underway as resorts get snow guns running.
The machines take moisture from the air and convert the droplets to snowflakes. Shayna Silverman with Arapahoe Basin says Oct. 12 was the first day in 2025 that the weather cooperated.

“We're looking for really opportune weather windows to make the most out of the water that we have, and that for us is 26 degrees wet bulb temperature,” Silverman told KUNC. “But wet bulb temperature takes humidity into account along with the ambient temperature, so we're really looking for cold, dry days.”

Large, cylindrical devices with fans on them blow snow into the air. Snowmaking is part of preparing the slopes at ski resorts in Colorado. Resorts typically start their ski seasons in late October to early November.
1 of 4  — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-5.jpg
A snow gun in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October.
Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
Large, cylindrical devices with fans on them blow snow into the air all the way down a mountain. Snowmaking is part of preparing the slopes at ski resorts in Colorado. Resorts typically start their ski seasons in late October to early November.
2 of 4  — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-1.jpg
Snow guns in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October.
Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
Large, cylindrical devices with fans on them blow snow into the air. Snowmaking is part of preparing the slopes at ski resorts in Colorado. Resorts typically start their ski seasons in late October to early November.
3 of 4  — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-7.jpg
Snow guns in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October.
Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
Large, cylindrical devices with fans on them blow snow into the air. Snowmaking is part of preparing the slopes at ski resorts in Colorado. Resorts typically start their ski seasons in late October to early November.
4 of 4  — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-2.jpg
Snow guns in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October.
Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin expects to be able to start round-the-clock snowmaking soon, with cold temperatures forecast to be down. Silverman says the resort is on track to open around the same time as usual.

“A-Basin is really focused on sustainability, and we have seen our opening day push back, but we're still able to get this October opening. Last season, we opened on Nov. 2. The year before, we opened on Oct. 29 so we're still right around our usual time frame.”

That is on trend with most ski resorts in the state. Last year, Wolf Creek Ski Area in Pagosa Springs opened first on Oct. 22. Keystone opened on Nov. 2 alongside A-Basin and Loveland opened on Nov. 9.
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
