Ski resorts fire up snow guns for the race to open the slopes

The race to open for ski season is underway as resorts get snow guns running.

The machines take moisture from the air and convert the droplets to snowflakes. Shayna Silverman with Arapahoe Basin says Oct. 12 was the first day in 2025 that the weather cooperated.

“We're looking for really opportune weather windows to make the most out of the water that we have, and that for us is 26 degrees wet bulb temperature,” Silverman told KUNC. “But wet bulb temperature takes humidity into account along with the ambient temperature, so we're really looking for cold, dry days.”

1 of 4 — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-5.jpg A snow gun in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October. Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area 2 of 4 — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-1.jpg Snow guns in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October. Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area 3 of 4 — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-7.jpg Snow guns in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October. Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area 4 of 4 — 10.17.25-snowmaking-lucas-herbert-highrez-2.jpg Snow guns in action at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in October 2025. A-Basin started snowmaking for the year with a goal of opening by the end of October. Lucas Herbert / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin expects to be able to start round-the-clock snowmaking soon, with cold temperatures forecast to be down. Silverman says the resort is on track to open around the same time as usual.

“A-Basin is really focused on sustainability, and we have seen our opening day push back, but we're still able to get this October opening. Last season, we opened on Nov. 2. The year before, we opened on Oct. 29 so we're still right around our usual time frame.”

That is on trend with most ski resorts in the state. Last year, Wolf Creek Ski Area in Pagosa Springs opened first on Oct. 22. Keystone opened on Nov. 2 alongside A-Basin and Loveland opened on Nov. 9.