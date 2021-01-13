Colorado Edition: Living With Uncertainty

Today on Colorado Edition: We speak to an expert about how extremist groups gain traction and what can be done to help minimize the harm. Plus, we’ll get a picture of the mental health situation in Colorado in the new year. We’ll also learn more about legal challenges over second homes in Gunnison County, and get the latest on the state of the oil and gas industry.

Guests in this show include: Psychologist Rachel Nielsen, director of the Colorado Resilience Collaborative at the University of Denver; Nick Bowlin, a correspondent for High Country News; and Dan Mika, a reporter with BizWest. Today’s show featured local reporting from KUNC’s mental health reporter, Leigh Paterson.

