KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Living With Uncertainty

Today on Colorado Edition: We speak to an expert about how extremist groups gain traction and what can be done to help minimize the harm. Plus, we’ll get a picture of the mental health situation in Colorado in the new year. We’ll also learn more about legal challenges over second homes in Gunnison County, and get the latest on the state of the oil and gas industry.

Guests in this show include: Psychologist Rachel Nielsen, director of the Colorado Resilience Collaborative at the University of Denver; Nick Bowlin, a correspondent for High Country News; and Dan Mika, a reporter with BizWest. Today’s show featured local reporting from KUNC’s mental health reporter, Leigh Paterson.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. We get production help from Rae Solomon and Adam Rayes. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

