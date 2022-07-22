Colorado Edition: Abortion demand rises; urgent need to cut water; safe spaces for LGBTQ+ teens

Many in Colorado are working to protect reproductive rights in a post Roe America. Providers in Mountain West states are juggling a sharp rise in demand from out-of-state patients. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent reports some are facing desperate circumstances.

The seven Colorado River basin states have until mid-August to drastically cut their water use. Federal officials say it’s necessary to keep the river’s giant reservoirs from going empty. If state leaders fail to come up with a plan, they could be facing a federal crackdown. KUNC’s Luke Runyon has more on what that might look like.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC, and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

Creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves is more important now than ever. Organizations in Colorado are working to create more of these spaces — including Longmont’s Firehouse Art Center and the Boulder Public Library. They created Slay the Runway in 2021, a design program for LGBTQ+ teens. KUNC’s Samantha Cootzeea spoke with co-creator Steven Frost.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!