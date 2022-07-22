© 2022
Colorado Edition: Abortion demand rises; urgent need to cut water; safe spaces for LGBTQ+ teens

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM MDT
Lake Mead sits behind an intake for Hoover Dam, showing a stark white bathtub ring on red canyon walls.
Luke Runyon
/
KUNC
Lake Mead, the nation's largest reservoir, is projected to decline as 2022 progresses, triggering responses from both state and federal officials.

Many in Colorado are working to protect reproductive rights in a post Roe America. Providers in Mountain West states are juggling a sharp rise in demand from out-of-state patients. KUNC’s Robyn Vincent reports some are facing desperate circumstances.

Demand for Colorado abortion care spikes as out-of-state patients face desperate circumstances
Robyn Vincent

The seven Colorado River basin states have until mid-August to drastically cut their water use. Federal officials say it’s necessary to keep the river’s giant reservoirs from going empty. If state leaders fail to come up with a plan, they could be facing a federal crackdown. KUNC’s Luke Runyon has more on what that might look like.

Responding to federal pressure, Upper Colorado River states seek to revive conservation program
Luke Runyon

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC, and supported by the Walton Family Foundation. 

Creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ teens to express themselves is more important now than ever. Organizations in Colorado are working to create more of these spaces — including Longmont’s Firehouse Art Center and the Boulder Public Library. They created Slay the Runway in 2021, a design program for LGBTQ+ teens. KUNC’s Samantha Cootzeea spoke with co-creator Steven Frost.

Colorado teens 'Slay the Runway' with program aimed to promote LGBTQ+ community
Samantha Coetzee

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host the weekend morning shows and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
