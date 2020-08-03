Carbon Emissions

-
Janet Yellen is President Joe Biden's pick to be treasury secretary. And she's been a big proponent of a carbon tax .
-
Energy demand plummeted because of the pandemic shutdown. A big question is whether new habits like telecommuting and flying less will endure, and mean lower oil consumption in the future.
-
Last week Colorado College, a private liberal arts college in Colorado Springs, announced that it had reached carbon neutrality. They say they are the…
-
Heat pumps offer one of the best ways to cut carbon in homes and commercial buildings, energy and climate experts say in a new report.
-
Humanity is not on track to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change. Delegations from nearly 200 countries are meeting to discuss promises they made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Researchers say the fungus behind a disease called Valley fever may spread in the Mountain West as rain and temperature patterns change.
-
U.S. airlines are increasing their emissions of climate-changing gases much faster than they are boosting fuel efficiency, according to an environmental…
-
Invasive insects and diseases are killing tree species in forests across the U.S., and in turn, weakening one of the planet's natural ways to fight...
-
Air travel is set to grow dramatically. It will be a while before electric planes truly take off, but people are trying to reduce their carbon footprint now with offsets and "flight shaming."
-
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet said Monday he wants to commit $1 trillion for underwriting research and projects to address climate…